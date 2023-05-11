Adah Sharma is celebrating her 31st birthday on May 11. The actress has already made a mark in the Telugu film industry and Bollywood. She has been a part of some successful projects like 1920, Hasee Toh Phasee and more.

Adah Sharma is currently in the news for her latest film The Kerala Story which has stirred a debate in the country. Despite all the controversies surrounding the movie, the Sudipto Sen directorial has grossed over Rs 55 crore at the box office in just five days. Adah Sharma is playing the lead role in The Kerala Story, which is based on the story of three women from Kerala, who were forced to join ISIS.

On Adah Sharma’s birthday, here’s a look at five lesser-known facts about the actress: