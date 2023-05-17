Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story is finally set to release in UK after initial delay over certification

Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is finally set to release in UK after initial delay over certification

Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is finally set to release in UK after initial delay over certification
By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 10:45:04 AM IST (Published)

The film seems to have finally got the green light from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) to release in the UK after its shows were cancelled on May 12.

Sudipto Sen’s controversial film, The Kerala Story, is finally going to be released in the United Kingdom after the abrupt cancellation of the movie over a delay in certification. The film, which has already stirred a political controversy in India, was earlier scheduled to be released in the UK on May 12, but its initial screenings got cancelled despite having nearly houseful shows. The film reportedly failed to receive clearances from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) in time due to which the shows were cancelled and tickets were refunded.

However, it seems to have finally got the green light to be released in the UK and director Sudipto Sen informed about this in a tweet.
The Kerala Story collects over Rs 8 crore on first day
X