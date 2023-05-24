Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame dies in a road accident

According to reports, Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiancé in Himachal Pradesh when their car lost control at a turn. Vaibhavi’s untimely demise has come as a rude shock to her fans. Her funeral will take place in Mumbai around noon on Wednesday.

Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who rose to fame with the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in a car accident on Tuesday. According to reports, Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when the accident took place.

The Times of India reported that the accident took place when Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s car lost control at a turn. Her brother rushed to Himachal Pradesh after hearing about the accident.

The creator of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, JD Majethia, shared the sad news of the actor’s demise on social media. Majethia wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the North. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic).”

Actor Deven Bhojani, Vaibhavi’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star, has also paid rich tribute to her.

Rupali Ganguly, who portrayed the role of Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, reacted to Bhojani’s tweet and wrote, “This is not fair. Gone too soon.”

Vaibhavi shared a post just a few days ago, confirming that she is in the hill state.

In a long Instagram post, she wrote, “Blessed are those who wake up with the purest sounds of nature, breathe clean fresh air, have uncomplicated, tiring but stress-free routines, living their simple yet grand lives away from the madness we have come to call ‘the new normal’.‘Basic’ is the new ‘Luxury’.”

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has worked in shows such as CID, Adaalat, Please Find Attached and Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka. She even worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 2020’s Chhapaak. Her work in the web series Naseeruddin Shah’s Zero KMS was also very well received.

Vaibhavi’s work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai had endeared her to the masses. She had played the role of Rosesh’s love interest in the second season of the popular television comedy.

Vaibhavi’s untimely demise has come as a rude shock to her fans. Her funeral will take place in Mumbai around noon on Wednesday.