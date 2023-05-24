Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame dies in a road accident

3 Min(s) Read
According to reports, Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiancé in Himachal Pradesh when their car lost control at a turn. Vaibhavi’s untimely demise has come as a rude shock to her fans. Her funeral will take place in Mumbai around noon on Wednesday.
Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who rose to fame with the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in a car accident on Tuesday. According to reports, Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when the accident took place.
The Times of India reported that the accident took place when Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s car lost control at a turn. Her brother rushed to Himachal Pradesh after hearing about the accident.
The creator of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, JD Majethia, shared the sad news of the actor’s demise on social media. Majethia wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the North. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic).”