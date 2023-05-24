Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame dies in a road accident

According to reports, Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiancé in Himachal Pradesh when their car lost control at a turn. Vaibhavi’s untimely demise has come as a rude shock to her fans. Her funeral will take place in Mumbai around noon on Wednesday.

Her brother rushed to Himachal Pradesh after hearing about the accident.