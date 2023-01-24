Actors Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams to host 2023 Oscar nominations today

Indian titles shortlisted are Naatu Naatu from RRR, The Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers. The nominations will be announced live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater beginning at 7 pm IST.

M3gan star Allison Williams and Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed will host the 2023 Oscar nominations today where all eyes will be on the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress nominees. The 95th Academy Awards are especially exciting for India as four films are in the running for a nomination.

The nominations will be announced live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater beginning at 7 pm IST.

The event will be aired live on Good Morning America and streamed live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and all of the Academy's social media platforms.

The first batch of categories will have supporting acting and screenplay. In the second round roughly 10 minutes later, the nominations for the top categories, including leading acting, directing, and best picture will be unveiled, as per a Vanity Fair report.

ALSO READ:

Several predictions for the front runners in top categories have been coming in recent weeks based on the Academy shortlists.

Films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and The Banshees of Inisherin are among the top predictions for best picture this year.

Meanwhile, for the Best Actor, Austin Butler in Elvis, Tom Cruise in Top Gun, and Brendan Fraser in The Whale are among the top runners.

The Indian titles shortlisted are Naatu Naatu from RRR, The Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers.

Last year, Riz Ahmed won the Oscar Award for Best Live Action Short film along with director Aneil Karia for the short film The Long Goodbye.

In 2021, Ahmed received a best actor nomination for the film Sound of Metal.

Allison Williams is the star and executive producer of the horror thriller M3gan. She also starred in the Oscar-winning film Get Out.

This year, the Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will be doing so for the third time.

The event will be telecast live on ABC on March 12 and streamed live on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.