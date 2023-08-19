Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has requested the Haryana government to establish a university in the violence-hit Nuh district in the Mewat region of the state for the education of children.

In the video shared by PTI on Twitter, Sonu also offered to contribute to the cause through his foundation to do good work for education in the district.

“I request the universities and government to build a university in Nuh so the children there can benefit from it. I and my foundation will be happy to help and collaborate to do good work for education in the district,” Sood said in the video.

In the video, the actor also raised concerns over the children getting dropped out due to the lack of good educational institutions in the area.

Earlier, Sonu Sood had expressed his grief over the violent clashes in Nuh. After the violence in the area, the actor shared a couplet in Hindi saying that ‘humanity was burning in Nuh’.

The actor known for his charity initiatives had earlier announced to construct a new building for a school in Bihar. The school is being run by a 27-year-old engineer, who had abandoned his full-time work to establish the school that offers residential facilities and free food to the orphan children in the Katihar district of the state. Interestingly, the engineer has named the school after Sonu Sood as he has been highly influenced by the actor’s humanitarian work.

Sonu Sood has gained immense popularity for helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic . During the 2020 lockdowns, the actor and his team helped a large number of migrant workers who were stuck in different parts of the country to reach their native places safely. Later in 2021, Sonu along with his team continued to help the needy by providing financial and medical assistance.