Actor Satish Kaushik’s post-mortem underway at Delhi hospital; more details awaited

The Indian film industry has lost another stalwart to a heart attack. Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Gurgaon while being taken to a hospital. Leaving behind a rich legacy of work and a deep void in the hearts of his fans and colleagues, the news of his demise has shocked the entire film fraternity. The actor’s passing was announced by fellow actor and close friend Anupam Kher.

"I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" Anupam Kher said in a tweet.

The actor’s body was brought to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital this morning for a post-mortem to establish the cause of death. The actor was in Delhi to see a friend when he started feeling uncomfortable and uneasy. Kaushik was first taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram when he suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. All efforts to resuscitate the actor failed when he arrived at the hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

"He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 AM," Kher had told the news agency PTI. The post-mortem is expected to establish the exact cause of death. After the post-mortem is finished, the actor’s remains will be taken to Mumbai by air ambulance, sources told Indian Express. The actor’s family has informed people that Kaushik's last rites will be performed around 5 pm today.