Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine, his mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, his mother said, said Ranbir was recovering well. "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote.

Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said. Monday's addition of 1,008 cases was, however, a dip from the 1,100 plus figures notched up on the preceding five days, including 1,300 on Sunday.

Four deaths took the toll to 11,504 while 956 people getting discharged during the day took the recovery count in the metropolis to 3,11,407, he added. The average daily growth rate of the COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.31 percent from 0.17 percent on February 18, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 225 days now, BMC data showed.

With 17,849 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 34,34,610.