Actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away in Mumbai following a massive heart attack on Tuesday.

Rajiv Kapoor, the younger brother of Randhir and late Rishi Kapoor, was 58.

Rajiv Kapoor was known for his performance in his father Raj Kapoor’s last directorial venture -'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. He went on to feature in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy", "Zabardast" and "Hum To Chale Pardes". Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a hero was 1990's "Zimmedaar". He then made a switch to production and direction.