Actor R Madhavan nominated as president of Film and Television Institute of India

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Friday nominated actor-filmmaker R Madhavan as president of Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of its governing council.

Union minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated the actor, who turned director with his National award-winning film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect".

Thakur expressed confidence in Madhavan's vast experience and strong ethical values, anticipating that he will bring enriching changes to the institute and elevate it to new heights.

"I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you," the I&B Minister wrote.

Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council.I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 1, 2023

Madhavan, 53, thanked the minister for the opportunity.

"Thank you so very much for the honour and kinds wishes Anurag Thakur ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations," the actor wrote on X.

With an illustrious career spanning across languages and acclaimed films like "Kannathil Muthamittal," "Rang De Basanti," and "Vikram Vedha," Madhavan is set to succeed Shekhar Kapur in this prestigious role. The tenure of former president director Shekhar Kapur had ended on 3 March, 2023.

The actor, renowned for his exceptional performances in superhit films like "3 Idiots," "Tanu Weds Manu," and "Rang De Basanti," has more recently showcased his directorial talent with "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect."