Actor-producer Deepak Tijori files cheating case against co-producer Mohan Nadar

Deepak Tijori alleged that he has duped Rs 2.6 crore by Mohan Nadar who had joined hands with him to co-produce a Hindi film in 2019.

Actor-turned-producer Deepak Tijori has filed a case at Amboli police station in Mumbai for cheating against his co-producer Mohan Nadar. Tijori alleged that he has duped Rs 2.6 crore by Nadar who had joined hands with him to co-produce a Hindi film in 2019. The movie’s name was ‘Tipppsy’ and the shooting of the film was planned to happen in London. Tijori alleges that despite taking the money, the shooting for the film was never completed on time.

Tijori has filed a case at Amboli police station under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Bollywood actor & director Deepak Tijori filed a case of cheating at Amboli police station. The actor alleged that he was duped of Rs 2.6 cr by co-producer Mohan Nadar, who joined him to produce a thriller film. Case has been registered under sec 420 & 406 of IPC & probe… https://t.co/mf05f3LHWm pic.twitter.com/R0jy1saVtN — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Tijori alleges that instead of using the funds towards the movie, Nadar invested Rs 2.25 crore out of the Rs 2.6 crore that Tijori gave him in his own production house. When Tijori raised an objection about the matter Nadar gave him cheques to repay the money. However, these cheques were from accounts that had no money in them.

While shooting did begin for ‘Tipppsy’ in London in 2019, the project was never completed. The movie was billed as an all-women Hindi film with multiple stars. The movie was going to be directed by Tijori himself and was expected to explore the different aspects of female friendships. The movie reportedly was set around the premise of five girls heading to Goa for a bachelorette party and was expected to be on the lines of the Hollywood comedy ‘The Hangover’. ‘Tipppsy’ starred Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Soniya Birje, Alankrita Sahai, and Nazia Hussain in the main roles and was initially expected to hit theatres in September 2022.

Tijori is known for playing supporting roles in movies like Aashiqui, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Anjaam, and Baadshah. Apart from working as an actor and producer, he has also billed himself as a director with movies like 2006’s Tom, Dick, and Harry to his name.

