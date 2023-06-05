Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident: A look at his journey in Malayalam cinema

In the car accident in Thrissur, actor Kollam Sudhi died and three other mimicry artistes, Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh also sustained injuries.
Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi, who gained massive popularity for his mimicry talent, died in a car accident in the early hours of Monday. In the accident three other artistes suffered injuries as their car collided with a truck in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur, Kerala, the police said.
Sudhi lost his life at the hospital while three others, Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh, sustained serious injuries.
“It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” police told PTI.
As per reports, the four artistes were returning to their homes after an event in Vadakara. In the accident, Sudhi suffered a severe head injury.
Despite receiving immediate medical attention, Sudhi Kollam’s life could not be saved and he died at a private hospital in Kodungallur.
Who was Kollam Sudhi?
Kollam Sudhi rose to popularity through various television programmes and movies. Kollam Sudhi, also known as Sudhi Chetta was born on January 1, 1984, in Kollam, Kerala.
As per a Mathrubhumi report, Sudhi embarked on his artistic journey at the young age of 16, with stage shows, skits, and comedy performances in festivals and special events.
He was known for his mimicry abilities and won hearts, particularly by impersonating actor Jagadeesh.
He rose to popularity through the Star Magic show and his appearance as a guest performer in numerous comedy shows in Malayalam.
He made his debut in Malayalam cinema in 2015 with the film Kanthari, which was directed by Ajmal.
After that, Sudhi appeared in several films, including Escape, Swargathile Katturumbu Kollam, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and Kuttanadan Marppappa.
However, his fame transcended the silver screen ad he gained massive popularity among audiences as a great mimicry artist for his stage shows and live performances.
He became a regular on television shows and captivating stage performances. His comic timing and humorous acts made the audience laugh out loud.
Through his versatile performances, and numerous TV appearances, Sudhi Kollam brought laughter and entertainment to millions of viewers, leaving a legacy of his own in the Malayalam entertainment industry in a short span.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
