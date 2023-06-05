CNBC TV18
Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident: A look at his journey in Malayalam cinema
Jun 5, 2023

In the car accident in Thrissur, actor Kollam Sudhi died and three other mimicry artistes, Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh also sustained injuries.

Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi, who gained massive popularity for his mimicry talent, died in a car accident in the early hours of Monday. In the accident three other artistes suffered injuries as their car collided with a truck in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur, Kerala, the police said.

Sudhi lost his life at the hospital while three others, Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh, sustained serious injuries.
“It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” police told PTI.
