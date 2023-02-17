Action star Bruce Willis' rare dementia has no cure, says family 

Willis' family on Thursday confirmed the disease through a statement posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website. The more specific diagnosis came after Bruce's aphasia, a language disorder, announced in March last year, progressed.

Challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces, said the family of action legend Bruce Willis, who has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia. As of now, the rare type of dementia that the 'Die Hard' actor has does not have any cure.

While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the statement read. Willis' family on Thursday confirmed the disease through a statement posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website. The more specific diagnosis came after Bruce's aphasia, a language disorder, announced in March last year, progressed. "

It was signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Through the statement, the family thanked his fans for their love and kindness in the last 10 months. "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us."

It also reflected the family's hope that there would be greater awareness regarding frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the statement added.

Willis' family further said that Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. "We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Frontotemporal dementia, also known as Pick's disease, is a type of neurodegenerative disease, similar to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. There are some genetic factors influencing the onset in a large chunk of patients. The illness typically affects people between the ages of 40 and 60. As the name suggests, it impacts the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas are responsible for behaviour, personality, and language.

People with FTD may show changes, such as making rude or inappropriate comments, having difficulty controlling impulses, and becoming apathetic. The disease can also affect movement and body control.

FTD is difficult to diagnose since the disease is rare, and the symptoms vary and sometimes overlap with those of other conditions. While there are no treatments available, there are important steps that can be taken to preserve and maximise the quality of the patient's life.

The 'Die-Hard' fame US superstar rose to widespread fame after delivering blockbusters such as Armageddon, Pulp Fiction and The Sixth Sense in the 1980s and 1990s. However, his decades-long career, marked by several Golden Globes and Emmy nominations and multiple award wins, came to an end last year with his aphasia diagnosis.