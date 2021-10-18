Ace Poker player Pratibha Arya Joins PokerBaazi As Baazi Gaming Pro

.com has opened avenues for budding women players in the indie mind sport and her team qualifying for the Nations Cup 2021 planned in Europe later this year only reaffirms this thought. The rising star in the world of poker, Pratibha Arya has been appointed as Baazi Gaming Pro by PokerBaazi, India’s biggest poker platform. Delhi-based techie Pratibha grabbed the spotlight by finishing 10th in the recently concluded mega online poker tournament organized by PokerBaazi.com, Baazi Games’ flagship poker platform which is now India’s biggest platform in its space. By appointing Pratibha as Baazi Gaming Pro, PokerBaazi has opened avenues for budding women players in the indie mind sport and her team qualifying for the Nations Cup 2021 planned in Europe later this year only reaffirms this thought.

The Rise of the Star

Having found her passion in poker, the skill game came as a natural career choice for Pratibha. Ditching her job in a reputed company, Pratibha committed herself to poker, constantly to win upskilling her abilities and learning the nuances of the game to keep her winning streak going. A maths lover since childhood, Pratibha is using her competence in probability and game theory to ace the game.

Like any other poker player Pratibha also fought stereotypes and ignorance towards the game. However, her accomplishments helped her win an overwhelming support. Giving men a tough chase for their money, the female poker champ has represented India at the Poker Nations Cup in Oxford and the IFMP Asian Nations Cup in Bangkok, won a WPT trophy in WPT 6-Max India Championship. She was one of the Indian players who played against DeepStack, the Artificial Intelligence computer bot in Bangkok and became the Player of the League in the 2nd season of Match IPL. Most recently she placed 3rd in the High Roller tournament of the National Poker Series, India’s first ever gold medal series hosted on pokerbaazi.com.

Winning over Skills

Becoming a trailblazer in the sport hasn’t come easy to this rising star in poker. Ever since her first tournament in Goa in 2015, Pratibha has been focused on getting better at the game.

The poker victor’s consistent wins are a testament to her incredible poker skills and her passion for the skill sport. Like any other athlete, Pratibha is focused on refining her skills and strategies to maintain her winning streak. She has been consistently focused on honing her skills through constant practice, reading, and educating herself with the intricacies of the game. Right from the beginning, she has been watching professional videos and learning from poker masters to conquer the game.

Championing Money Management

The key to success in both poker and the stock market is the ability to take calculated risks in uncertain environments. Ranking on top of the skill-based games, poker arms the players with indispensable skills to succeed in trading and investment. For Pratibha too, the acquired patience and emotional control learned by playing poker have sharpened her stock trading capabilities and equipped her with better decisions in investing.

Given the synergy between poker and investment landscape, becoming a poker crackerjack has helped Pratibha with lessons on maximising rewards by minimising risk and making money-based decisions that balance risk and return. Her expertise in probability assessment and calculation through the game has made Pratibha proficient at making investment decisions that ascertain profit.

The Platform For Success

For Pratibha, PokerBaazi.com gave a platform that helped sharpen her skills in the game. The tournaments hosted on India’s biggest and most secure platform bring together some of the best poker minds in the sport offering immense opportunities to learn the intricacies and techniques of the game. PokerBaazi.com has provided Pratibha the route to transgress boundaries set for Indian women and reach an admirable height in the skill game.

Mr. Varun Ganjoo, Co-founder & Marketing Director at Baazi Games said, “With Pratibha joining us as Baazi Gaming Pro we are looking forward to expanding poker to a wide range of audiences, highlighting the fact that it’s the sort of sport that can be enjoyed and played with ease provided you have the right skill.”

Also known to be India’s most trusted poker platform with a userbase of over 20 lakh, PokerBaazi.com caters to India’s growing poker population. Started in the 2014, it is a platform aimed at providing a great gaming experience, comparable to global providers. The recent award-winning revamp of the homegrown PokerBaazi.com mobile app has received accolades for its best-in-class experience from the industry and its players alike.

