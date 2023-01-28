Academy to review campaigns over nomination of Andrea Riseborough

Riseborough received a nod for the Best Actress award for her performance in the movie To Leslie. The unexpected nomination had resulted in widespread speculation over whether the campaign for Riseborough had violated the strict lobbying rules set by the Academy.

The Hollywood Film Academy will review this year’s campaigns for Oscar nominations after reports emerged of discrepancies in the surprise nomination for British actress Andrea Riseborough. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stated on Friday that it would be reviewing “campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated”. The statement did not name Riseborough.

“We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year's nominees to ensure that no guidelines are violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication. We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances,” the Academy stated in a statement.

The actress received a nod for the Best Actress award for her performance in the movie To Leslie. Riseborough’s nominations surprised pundits and experts. The indie production only managed to get gross collections of $27,000 at the box office. The unexpected nomination had resulted in widespread speculation over whether the campaign for Riseborough had violated the strict lobbying rules set by the Academy.

Under the Academy’s rules, there are strict guidelines over how studios and artists can communicate to the voters, including how often and what they can say as part of their campaigns. Mary McCormack, the wife of To Leslie director Michael Morris, managed to organise concerted support from other A-list celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Jane Fonda and Cate Blanchett (who has been nominated for the Best Actress Award for Tar). McCormick was sharing pointers and details to friends about how to promote Riseborough over social media platforms through email correspondence, reported Variety.

Along with Riseborough and Blanchett, Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) have been nominated for the award. Pundit favourites Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till), however, received no nominations this year.