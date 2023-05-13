AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra exchange rings in private ceremony

The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram pages, posting numerous photos capturing the occasion.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged on Saturday, May 13, in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders.

"Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!" wrote the 34-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

Around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, attended the ceremony which took place at Kapurthala House in Central Delhi.

The function commenced with Sukhmani Sahib path at 5 pm, followed by ardas. The engagement ceremony was held at 8 pm.

On this special occasion, Raghav donned an ivory achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva’s collection. Meanwhile, Parineeti, aged 34, wore a pastel peach dress by Manish Malhotra.

Other guests in attendance were Congress leader P Chidambaram, Aditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Derek O’Brien, a leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Earlier in the day, Priyanka arrived from the US to attend the ring ceremony. She was dressed in a yellow saree and posed for photographs with Parineeti's father, Pawan Chopra.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who arrived in the national capital in the morning, was spotted wearing a black and white kurta pyjama with a jacket for the function.

Speculations about the wedding of the Rajya Sabha MP and Chopra had started in March after they were seen together in Mumbai. They arrived in Delhi on Tuesday for their engagement ceremony.