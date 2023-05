The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram pages, posting numerous photos capturing the occasion.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged on Saturday, May 13, in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders.

The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram pages, posting numerous photos capturing the occasion.

"Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!" wrote the 34-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.