Aamir Khan, who celebrated his 56th birthday on March 14, shocked fans by announcing that he was leaving social media a day later. The 'Dangal' star took to his social media accounts and issued a statement on Monday informing fans that this was his last post on Twitter and Instagram. He added that future updates related to him and his professional life would now be found on the official handle of Aamir Khan Productions.

Khan will be next seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is being directed by Advait Chandan and is a remake of the hit Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks had won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Forrest Gump in 1994.