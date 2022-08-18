Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha's box office pickings at just Rs 45.8 cr in first 5 days

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Laal Singh Chaddha's box office collections tanked to Rs 2 crore on Tuesday and was declared as 'rejected' and an 'elephantine disaster' by experts on Twitter. However, it did make it to the Top 10 in the US market and is expected to cover its losses with the OTT release.

Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audiences and scored poorly at the box office, with the numbers falling on Tuesday, August 16, the first working day since the movie was released. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a holiday special release, hit theatres on Thursday, August 11. Despite the extended weekend, the film, which is the Bollywood adaptation of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, collected 45.83 crore in the first five days, of which only Rs 2 crore came on Tuesday.

Film critic Taran Adarsh said the film has been “rejected” by the audience and could not benefit from the extended weekend.

The five-day total collection of the movie at the box office was lower than the day 1 total of Thugs Of Hindostan, Khan’s last movie, which made Rs 50.75 crore, Adarsh said.

He gave the break-up of the total collections of Laal Singh Chaddha, which made Rs 11.70 crore on Thursday, Rs 7.26 crore on Friday, Rs 9 crore on Saturday, Rs 10 crore on Sunday and Rs 7.87 crore on Monday (Independence Day). In total, the film collected Rs 45.83 crore from its India business, Adarsh said in a tweet.

#LaalSinghChaddha is rejected... #LSC *5-day* total is lower than *Day 1* total of #ThugsOfHindostan , do the math... Thu 11.70 cr , Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 7.87 cr . Total: ₹ 45.83 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/b8myhVtaAF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2022

Another film critic Sumit Kadel shared the score at the ticket window for Tuesday.

“LSC Tuesday early estimates suggest MAMMOTH DROP.. Film is looking to collect in the range of Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore nett.. Lifetime to wrap under Rs 60 crore nett,” Kadel wrote on Twitter describing the movie as an “elephantine disaster.”

#LSC Tuesday early estimates suggests MAMMOTH DROP .. Film is looking to collect in the range of ₹ 1.80-2 cr nett.. Lifetime to wrap under 60 cr nett.. Verdict- ELEPHANTINE DISASTER #LaalsinghChaddha— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 16, 2022

This was the first big screen appearance in three years for Aamir Khan who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which also bombed at the box office. After a fairly good opening at over Rs 50 crore, Thugs of Hindostan collected Rs 4.35 crore on day 6.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha made it to the top 10 movies in the US markets over the weekend, Forbes reported.

Even though the film bombed at the big screen, it will cover the losses in the OTT release, India Today quoted film trade analyst Ramesh Bala as saying.

Written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the Tom Hank’s-starrer Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.