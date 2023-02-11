A Man Called Otto review: A tender portrait of love, loss, and choosing to live again

A Man Called Otto looks at the darkness that we’ve all felt at some point in our lives through the lens of good-natured humour without making it flippant. Directed by Marc Forster and starring Tom Hanks as the eponymous protagonist, it is playing at a theatre near you.

Watching Tom Hanks play an irascible sexagenarian on screen is a delight; despite his earnest attempts at trying to be mean, you know that it’s just an act he is putting on. Keenly aware of Hanks’ unshakable Mr Sunshine screen persona, director Marc Forster doesn’t waste a second in A Man Called Otto to establish his eponymous lead’s inherent goodness. He knows that you know and that understanding pretty much sets the tone of the film.

A Man Called Otto is the second screen adaptation of Fredrick Backman’s 2012 bestselling novel A Man Called Ove after Hannes Holm’s popular Swedish film of the same name that was released eight years ago. The story of an ageing man mourning the death of his wife, angry at everything and everyone, and unwilling to continue living, it’s a tender, moving commentary on love, loss, coming to terms with change and opening your heart and life to possibilities again.

After he is forced to retire six months post his wife Sonya succumbs to cancer, Otto’s plans to insulate himself from the world around him and commit suicide, get upended by a young Mexican family that comes to stay in his neighbourhood. Marisol (Mariana Treviño), the young mother of two darling girls who is pregnant with a third, is the epicentre of the chaos, coaxing Otto into situations that demand him to open up emotionally.

So the hardened, angry exterior begins to peel off bit by bit and we see Otto for the man we knew he was all along—charming and all heart. Although the film dabbles with several current and timeless themes such as grief, old-age caregiving, ableism, gender fluidity, social media journalism, the importance of community, and the relentless, thoughtless real-estate construction, it’s Otto and Marisol’s relationship that forms its core—iridescent and precious. Watch out for the scenes in which he teaches her to drive a car, babysits her daughters so she can go on a date with her husband, takes her to his deceased wife’s favourite haunt for coffee and dessert, or when refuses to let him use her phone.

Hanks grounds Otto in melancholic vulnerability and unwavering sincerity but Treviño is this film’s real find. She is effervescent as a young immigrant struggling to feel at home in a new neighbourhood amid absolute strangers. She lets Otto into her family and life so fully that despite his inhibitions, he can no longer watch from the fringes.

Otto’s backstory is revealed to us in bits and pieces—some of them as flashbacks, others through narration. Mercifully, it doesn’t feel like an afterthought or an aside as such story arcs usually do. Truman Hanks, Tom Hanks’ real-life son, plays the young Otto in his first major movie role. He essays the part with such earnest, wide-eyed innocence, you will be reminded of his father from his youthful classics such as Forrest Gump (1994), You’ve Got Mail (1998), and Cast Away (2000).

A Man Called Otto looks at the darkness that we’ve all felt at some point in our lives through the lens of good-natured humour without making it flippant. It is a dark comedy that doesn’t delve too deep into either, ensuring that it is just accessible enough to resonate with a global audience.