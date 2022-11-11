“A Love Letter to Chadwick”: Reviews pour in for the new Black Panther film

By CNBCTV18.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released in theatres worldwide on November 11

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) much-awaited film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has finally been released in the theatres today and fans are calling it the best MCU Phase 4 movie yet. It is the sequel to the original Black Panther film, and it is said to be a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Although the sequel was in the works for a long time, the absence of Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, pushed the release.

However, the movie created a strong buzz even before it hit the theatres. The first reviews of the film are in with many calling it an emotional rollercoaster ride.

One Twitter user even called the film a 'love letter' to Chadwick.

Fans claimed that the sequel surpassed the first Black Panther film which was among the best Marvel films. One fan said that it has become much more than a superhero film now.

Another user said the movie made people cry several times.

Marvel fans are assured that the future of the franchise is in good hands and the legacy of Black Panther is upheld.

Viewers also appreciated the makers’ effort to represent the different cultures especially the Mayan Civilisation in the film.

The first Black Panther film was a pioneer in representing and celebrating Black Culture and the as per viewers, the sequel doesn’t miss to amaze people further.