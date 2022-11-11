“A Love Letter to Chadwick”: Reviews pour in for the new Black Panther film

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released in theatres worldwide on November 11
@theblackpanther the heart they poured into this movie. Thank you Ryan and the whole cast and crew for making this a beautiful love letter to Chadwick, dealing with grief. And also for creating an amazing underwater society #BlackPantherWakandaForever #talocan— Gino Deira (@GinoDeira) November 10, 2022
The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manages to surpass the original, which is already easily one of the best MCU films, with the amount of ease that it does is insane.its not really even a superhero film anymore. It’s just so much more than that at this point. pic.twitter.com/yJI4oa0ZLp— croc (@Croc_Block) November 11, 2022
Some of my thoughts of (No spoilers) #BlackPanther #WakandaForever1. Best MCU movie post Endgame2. Respectful in the way they handled Chadwick's passing. It was beautifully done and I cried multiple times. pic.twitter.com/KGvYrL2n8n— Game of Throats 🇬🇾🏳️🌈 (@TopherFrance) November 10, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional journey through grief for the characters, cast, creators and the fans. A beautiful tribute to Chadwick and T’Challa, a powerful new beginning for those who uphold his legacy, and one HELL of a conclusion to Phase 4. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9DpfH2xI4v— Jenna Rae (@jennaraeisley) November 11, 2022
What Ryan Coogler has done for Mesoamerica, specifically the Mayan civilization, in #BlackPanther: #WakandaForever was truly awe-inspiring. Some of the most beautiful, carefully crafted, and respectful portrayals of the culture and I deeply admired seeing it. @theblackpanther pic.twitter.com/GoiAQT9Vja— Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) November 11, 2022
i have to say it again the way ryan coogler, angela, letitia, danai, and lupita showcase black women’s processing of grief specifically the vulnerability of dark skinned black women in a major blockbuster movie is one for the books. black panther #wakandaforever makes you FEEL it pic.twitter.com/69TmbntklK— َ wakanda forever oscar manager (@ungodlywests) November 11, 2022