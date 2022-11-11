    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeentertainment News

    “A Love Letter to Chadwick”: Reviews pour in for the new Black Panther film

    “A Love Letter to Chadwick”: Reviews pour in for the new Black Panther film

    “A Love Letter to Chadwick”: Reviews pour in for the new Black Panther film
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released in theatres worldwide on November 11

    Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) much-awaited film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has finally been released in the theatres today and fans are calling it the best MCU Phase 4 movie yet. It is the sequel to the original Black Panther film, and it is said to be a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Although the sequel was in the works for a long time, the absence of Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, pushed the release.
    However, the movie created a strong buzz even before it hit the theatres. The first reviews of the film are in with many calling it an emotional rollercoaster ride.
    One Twitter user even called the film a 'love letter' to Chadwick.
    Fans claimed that the sequel surpassed the first Black Panther film which was among the best Marvel films. One fan said that it has become much more than a superhero film now.
    Another user said the movie made people cry several times.
    Marvel fans are assured that the future of the franchise is in good hands and the legacy of Black Panther is upheld.
    Viewers also appreciated the makers’ effort to represent the different cultures especially the Mayan Civilisation in the film.
    The first Black Panther film was a pioneer in representing and celebrating Black Culture and the as per viewers, the sequel doesn’t miss to amaze people further.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    black pantherChadwick Bosemanmarvel cinematic universTwitter

    Previous Article

    Monica, O My Darling movie review: A smart, sparkling whodunnit with a zingy soundtrack

    Next Article

    Kkusum star Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46, tributes pour in from friends, co-actors

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng