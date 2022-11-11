“A Love Letter to Chadwick”: Reviews pour in for the new Black Panther film

By CNBCTV18.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released in theatres worldwide on November 11

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) much-awaited film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has finally been released in the theatres today and fans are calling it the best MCU Phase 4 movie yet. It is the sequel to the original Black Panther film, and it is said to be a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Although the sequel was in the works for a long time, the absence of Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, pushed the release.

However, the movie created a strong buzz even before it hit the theatres. The first reviews of the film are in with many calling it an emotional rollercoaster ride.

One Twitter user even called the film a 'love letter' to Chadwick.

@theblackpanther the heart they poured into this movie. Thank you Ryan and the whole cast and crew for making this a beautiful love letter to Chadwick, dealing with grief. And also for creating an amazing underwater society #BlackPantherWakandaForever #talocan — Gino Deira (@GinoDeira) November 10, 2022

Fans claimed that the sequel surpassed the first Black Panther film which was among the best Marvel films. One fan said that it has become much more than a superhero film now.

The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manages to surpass the original, which is already easily one of the best MCU films, with the amount of ease that it does is insane. its not really even a superhero film anymore. It’s just so much more than that at this point. pic.twitter.com/yJI4oa0ZLp— croc (@Croc_Block) November 11, 2022

Another user said the movie made people cry several times.

Some of my thoughts of (No spoilers) #BlackPanther #WakandaForever 1. Best MCU movie post Endgame2. Respectful in the way they handled Chadwick's passing. It was beautifully done and I cried multiple times. pic.twitter.com/KGvYrL2n8n— Game of Throats 🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 (@TopherFrance) November 10, 2022

Marvel fans are assured that the future of the franchise is in good hands and the legacy of Black Panther is upheld.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional journey through grief for the characters, cast, creators and the fans. A beautiful tribute to Chadwick and T’Challa, a powerful new beginning for those who uphold his legacy, and one HELL of a conclusion to Phase 4. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9DpfH2xI4v — Jenna Rae (@jennaraeisley) November 11, 2022

Viewers also appreciated the makers’ effort to represent the different cultures especially the Mayan Civilisation in the film.

What Ryan Coogler has done for Mesoamerica, specifically the Mayan civilization, in #BlackPanther: #WakandaForever was truly awe-inspiring. Some of the most beautiful, carefully crafted, and respectful portrayals of the culture and I deeply admired seeing it. @theblackpanther pic.twitter.com/GoiAQT9Vja — Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) November 11, 2022

The first Black Panther film was a pioneer in representing and celebrating Black Culture and the as per viewers, the sequel doesn’t miss to amaze people further.