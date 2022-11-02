A look at Migos rapper Takeoff’s top songs

By CNBCTV18.com

A founding member of the influential hip-hop group Migos, Takeoff was shot dead on November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. Takeoff was the youngest rapper of the group that featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. His tragic death comes weeks after the release of the album 'Only Built for Infinity Links', which was his first album with Quavo as a duo.

Here are the top songs of the rapper

1. MotorSport

A Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, ‘MotorSport’ was one of the biggest hits of the rapper. The song features Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, along with Quavo and Offset.

2. Versace

Released in 2013, ‘Versace (Remix)’ also features another popular rapper Drake. The song reached No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 to become the first Migos song to be placed on the chart.

3, Look at My Dab

A popular Migos hit ‘Look at My Dab’ helped popularise the dab dance. In fact, many argue that this was the song that gave birth to the trend. However, the topic is highly debated.

4. Slippery

Produced by Deko and OG Parker, the song features Takeoff alongside fellow Atlanta legend Gucci Mane. Takeoff’s signature ad-libs provide punchy flair to the song as he closes it off.

5. Bad and Boujee

‘Bad and Boujee’ is another top hit by Migos featuring vocals from American rapper Lil Uzi Vert. In 2016, the song became an Internet phenomenon, spawning many memes with the lyrics "rain drop, drop top," the viral trend helped the song’s commercial performance and it peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in early 2017.