A look at Migos rapper Takeoff’s top songs

Mini
The young rapper, who gave hits such as Versace and Motorsport, was shot dead at a bowling alley on November 1.
A founding member of the influential hip-hop group Migos, Takeoff was shot dead on November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. Takeoff was the youngest rapper of the group that featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. His tragic death comes weeks after the release of the album 'Only Built for Infinity Links', which was his first album with Quavo as a duo.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment
IST4 Min(s) Read
Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban
IST3 Min(s) Read
Here are the top songs of the rapper
1. MotorSport
A Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, ‘MotorSport’ was one of the biggest hits of the rapper. The song features Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, along with Quavo and Offset.
2. Versace
Released in 2013, ‘Versace (Remix)’ also features another popular rapper Drake. The song reached No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 to become the first Migos song to be placed on the chart.
3, Look at My Dab
A popular Migos hit ‘Look at My Dab’ helped popularise the dab dance. In fact, many argue that this was the song that gave birth to the trend. However, the topic is highly debated.
4. Slippery
Produced by Deko and OG Parker, the song features Takeoff alongside fellow Atlanta legend Gucci Mane. Takeoff’s signature ad-libs provide punchy flair to the song as he closes it off.
5. Bad and Boujee
‘Bad and Boujee’ is another top hit by Migos featuring vocals from American rapper Lil Uzi Vert. In 2016, the song became an Internet phenomenon, spawning many memes with the lyrics "rain drop, drop top," the viral trend helped the song’s commercial performance and it peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in early 2017.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!