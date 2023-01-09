80th Golden Globe Awards: A look at the nominations for Best Motion Picture

This year, the nominees for best picture are a great mix of critical faves and audience hits.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 11 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The prestigious Golden Globe Awards are organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Recently, the highly anticipated nominations for the Globes were announced by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of Lopez vs. Lopez fame, and Helen Hoehne, president of HFPA. Every year, the Best Motion Picture -Drama category grabs all the headlines. This time it’s no different as blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis have been nominated in the coveted Best Motion Picture category.

This year, the nominees for best picture are a great mix of critical faves and audience hits. Movies like Tar and The Fabelmans received rave reviews from critics.

Tar starred Cate Blanchett in the titular role of Lydia Tar. This was Blanchett’s second major role as a lesbian after her Oscar-nominated film, Carol. Directed by Todd Field, Tar features Blanchett playing the Berlin Philharmonic’s fictional director.

Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans has received a total of five Golden Globe nominations this year. The terrific film stars Michelle Williams and is a thinly-veiled account of Spielberg’s own adolescence. The Fabelmans portrays how Spielberg got into movie-making amidst the disintegration of his parent’s marriage.

Films like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water broke box office records. Top Gun: Maverick emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022 and collected $1.489 billion at the worldwide box office. The long-delayed sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 movie was directed by Joseph Kosinski. The feel-good movie emerged as the highest-grossing film of Cruise's career.

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water boasts a stellar cast which includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang. The sci-fi action film — a sequel to his 2009 original - recently passed $1.51 billion worldwide.

Meanwhile, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has received strong reviews and has done well at the box office. The magnificent biopic of Elvis Presley tells the life story of one of the most mythological figures in the history of popular music.

The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be available to stream in India on the Lionsgate Play OTT platform.