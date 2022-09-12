74th Emmy Awards: Time, nominations and where to watch in India

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This year, HBO's Succession dominates the list with a total of 25 nominations while Jason Sudeikis starrer show 'Ted Lasso' has received 20 nominations.

The 74th Emmy Awards are set to be held in Los Angeles on September 12, capping an exciting year in television. This year the event will be hosted by ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Kenan Thompson. The award ceremony will be held in its usual locale in Los Angeles after two years of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The 74th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards will be live-streamed from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 PM ET on September 12.

When and where to watch the Emmy Awards in India?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be streamed live in India on September 13, 5.30 AM (IST) onward on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play.

Full list of nominations

Like the previous editions, the event is expected to be attended by a lot of superstars and A-listers of the US television industry. This year the popular nominees include Succession, Ted Lasso, Squid Games, Better Call Saul, and Euphoria among others. HBO's Succession is dominating the list this year with 25 nominations.

Fans are excited to see who will take home the evening's top honours and whether Zendaya could create history by becoming the youngest producer to win the Emmy Awards. Several fans were also disappointed not to find hit series like ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘This Is Us’ in the nominations.

Most popular nominations

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, ‘Killing Eve’.

Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’.

Melanie Lynskey, ‘Yellowjackets’.

Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’.

Reese Witherspoon, ‘The Morning Show’.

Zendaya, ‘Euphoria’.

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary.

Barry.

Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Hacks.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Only Murders in the Building.

Ted Lasso.

What We Do in the Shadows.

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, ‘Atlanta’.

Bill Hader, ‘Barry.’

Nicholas Hoult, ‘The Great.’

Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso.’