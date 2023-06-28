72 Hoorain trailer out amid controversy: Co-producer Ashoke Pandit wants CBFC to break silence

72 Hoorain, directed by National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh, has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. The film wil hit the theatres on July 7. Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir are part of movie.

The film 72 Hoorain, which claims to explore the psyche of terrorists, has courted controversy ever since its teaser was released on June 4. Ashoke Pandit, the co-producer of the film, had alleged that the censor board has refused to give a certificate to the trailer of the movie. The trailer was finally released on Wednesday and Pandit had some questions for the censors.

“They (Censor Board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism,” Pandit was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said that the people who have taken this decision should be asked questions and action should be taken against them. “CBFC is answerable,” he added.