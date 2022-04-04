7 years later, Indian composer Ricky Kej picks his second Grammy with a namaste

Seven years after winning his first Grammy Award, Indian music composer Ricky Kej lifted the coveted award for the second time this year. At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Kej won the trophy along with Rock legend Stewart Copeland of The Police fame for ‘Divine Tides’ in the Best New Age Album category.

“Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me – @copelandmusic,” Kej tweeted soon after the awards were announced.

He thanked his followers for listening to his music. “I exist because of you,” Kej wrote.

This is Kej’s second Grammy award and the sixth for Copeland, he said.

On his Instagram account, Kej uploaded a pre-win and post-Grammy victory photo. In the post-Grammy award photo, Kej in a jodhpuri bandgala suit, is seen posing with Copeland.

Kej greeted the audiences with a namaste when he received the award along with Copeland.

Born in the US, Kej currently resides and works in Bengaluru. The music composer has won over 100 awards in more than 20 countries. In 2015, he won his first Grammy Award for his album Winds of Samsara, which is based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. The album debuted in the number one position at the US Billboard New Age Albums chart, a position that was never held by an Indian before.

An active environmentalist, Kej is also the recipient of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist award.

Copeland is the drummer of the British rock band The Police.

The album Divine Tides was released by music company Lahari Music. The album has nine songs and eight music videos filmed in exotic locations around the world, including the Himalayas and forests in Spain.

This year, the Grammy Awards were hosted in April instead of January following the surge of COVID-19 infections in the beginning of the year. The venue was also changed from Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. A number of people, including Korean pop band BTS, performed at the biggest music night.

Elated followers sent congratulatory messages to Kej on social media platforms.

