69th National Film Awards 2023: Rocketry bags award for best feature film, Allu Arjun wins best actor

The winners of the sixty-ninth National Film Awards were announced on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The highest opening Indian film ‘RRR’, directed by SS Rajamauli won the award for the most famous feature film.

'‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, directed by R Madhavan won the award for the best feature film. Allu Arjun bagged the award for the best actor for his role in ‘Pushpa’. While the award for the best actress is shared between Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for their performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

The National Film Awards “aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance,” according to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The sixty-ninth edition of the National Film Awards have been shortlisted from the films released and certified in 2021.

The National Film Awards are divided into three categories – feature films, non-feature films and best writing in cinema. Furthermore, winners were selected for 31 categories in feature films, 24 categories in non-feature films and three categories in best writing on cinema.