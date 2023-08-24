69th National Film Awards 2023: Let's have a look at the winners in feature, non-feature films category

7 Min Read
The National Film Awards are divided into three categories – feature films, non-feature films and best writing in cinema. Furthermore, winners were selected for 31 categories in feature films, 24 categories in non-feature films and three categories in best writing on cinema.
The jury informed that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the ranking of the film friendly states would be announced later. The jury also received entries for films in 14 languages that are not specified in the Schedule 8 of the constitution.
Feature Films
The jurors selected winners for 31 categories in the feature films category that are listed below, as per a PIB release.
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title Of The Film
|Awardee
|1
|Best Feature Film
|Rocketry: The Nambi Effect(Hindi)
|Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLPDirector: R Madhavan
|2
|Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
|Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned)(Malayalam)
|Producer: Unni Mukundan Films Private Ltd.Director: Vishnu Mohan
|3
|Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|RRR (Telugu)
|Producer: DVV Entertainments LLPDirector: S S Rajamouli
|4
|Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration
|The Kashmir Files(Hindi)
|Producer :Zee Studios LimitedDirector : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
|5
|Best Film on Social Issues
|Anunaad-The Resonance(Assamese)
|Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.Director: Reema Borah
|6
|Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
|Aavasavyuham(Malayalam)
|Producer : Krishand FilmsDirector : Krishand
|7
|Best Children's Film
|Gandhi&Co.(Gujarati)
|Producer : MD Media CorpDirector: Manish Saini
|8
|Best Direction
|Godavari (The Holy Water)(Marathi)
|Director: Nikhil Mahajan
|9
|Best Actor
|Pushpa (The Rise Part I)(Telugu)
|Lead Actor : Allu Arjun
|10
|Best Actress
|1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)2. Mimi (Hindi)
|Lead Actress : Alia BhattLead Actress : Kriti Sanon
|11
|Best Supporting Actor
|Mimi (Hindi)
|Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi
|12
|Best Supporting Actress
|The Kashmir Files(Hindi)
|Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
|13
|Best Child Artist
|Last Film Show (Chhello Show)(Gujarati)
|Child Artist : Bhavin Rabari
|14
|Best Male Playback Singer
|RRR(Telugu)
|Singer : Kaala Bhairava(Song : Komuram Bheemudo)
|15
|Best Female Playback Singer
|Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night)(Tamil)
|Singer : Shreya Ghoshal(Song : Maayava Chaayavaa)
|16
|Best Cinematography
|Sardar Udham(Hindi)
|Cameraman: Avik Mukhopadhayay
|17
|Best Screenplay
|Nayattu (The Hunt)(Malayalam)Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)
|Screenplay writer (original): Shahi KabirScreenplay writer (Adapted) :Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini VashishthaDialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia
|18
|Best Audiography
|Chavittu(Malayalam)Jhilli (Discards)(Bengali)Sardar Udham(Hindi)
|Best Production Sound Recordist (Location / sync sound) :Arun Asok & Sonu K PSound Designer : Aneesh BasuRe- Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph
|19
|Best Editing
|Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)
|Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|20
|Best Production Design
|Sardar Udham(Hindi)
|Production Designer: Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta
|21
|Best Costume Designer
|Sardar Udham(Hindi)
|Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee
|22
|Best Make-up Artist
|Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)
|Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza
|23
|Best Music Direction
|Pushpa (The Rise Part I)(Telugu)RRR(Telugu)
|Music Director (Songs):Devi Sri PrasadMusic Director (Background Score) :M.M. Keeravaani
|24
|Best Lyrics
|Konda Polam(Telugu)
|Lyricist: Chandrabose(Song : Dham Dham Dham)
|25
|Special Jury Award
|Shershaah
|Director : Vishnu Varadhan
|26
|Best Special Effects
|RRR(Telugu)
|Special Effects Creator : V Srinivas Mohan
|27
|Best Choreography
|RRR(Telugu)
|Choreographer: Prem Rakshith
|28
|Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
|RRR(Telugu)
|Stunt Choreographer : King Soloman
|29
|Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|a)
|Best Assamese Film
|Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine)
|Producer: Gopendra Mohan DasDirector: Monjul Baruah
|b)
|Best Bengali Film
|Kalkokkho – House of Time
|Producer: Aurora Film Corporation Pvt.LtdDirector: Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti
|c)
|Best Hindi Film
|Sardar Udham(Hindi)
|Producer: Kino works LLPDirector: Sujit Sircar
|d)
|Best Gujarati Film
|Last Film Show(Chhello Show)
|Producer : Jugaad Motion PicturesDirector : Pan Nalin
|e)
|Best Kannada Film
|777 Charlie
|Producer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.LtdDirector: Kiranraj K
|f)
|Best Maithili Film
|Samanantar (The Parallel)
|Producer : Anirati FilmsDirector: Niraj Kumar Mishra
|g)
|Best Marathi Film
|Ekda Kay Zala
|Producer : Gajavadana Showbox LLPDirector: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni
|h)
|Best Malayalam Film
|Home
|Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.Director: Rojin.P.Thomas
|i)
|Best Meiteilon Film
|Eikhoigi Yum(Our Home)
|Producer: Chingsubam SheetalDirector: Mayanglambam Romi Meitei
|j)
|Best Odia Film
|Pratikshya(The Wait)
|Producer: Amiya Patnaik ProcutionsDirector: Anupam Patnaik
|k)
|Best Tamil Film
|Kadaisi Vivasayi(The Last Farmer)
|Producer : Tribal ArtsDirector: M. Manikandan
|l)
|Best Telugu Film
|Uppena (Wave)
|Producer: Mythri Movie MakersDirector: Sana Buchibabu
|30
|Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|a)
|Best Mishing Film
|Boomba Ride
|Producer: Quarter Moon productionsDirector: Biswajit Bora
|31
|Special Mention
|1. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer)2 . Jhilli (Discards)3. Home4. Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine
|Late Shri NallandiAranya Gupta & Bithan BiswasIndransJahanara Begum
Non-feature films
The jurors selected winners for 24 categories in the non-feature films category that are listed below.
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title of the Film
|Awardee
|1
|BEST NON-FEATURE FILM
|Ek Tha Gaon
|Producer & Director: Srishti Lakhera
|2
|BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR
|Paanchika
|Producer: Shreya KapadiyaDirector: Ankit Kothari
|3
|BESTANTHROPOLOGICAL
|Fire on Edge
|Producer: Risen North East. Non Govt. OrganizationDirector: Pranab Jyoti Deka
|4
|BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM/HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION/COMPILATION FILM
|1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi2. Beyond Blast
|1.Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal2.Producer: Luwang Apokpa MamikonDirector: Saikhom Ratan
|5
|BEST ARTS FILM
|T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine
|Producer: NFDCDirector: V. Packirisamy
|6
|BEST SCIENCE & TECHNOLGY FILM
|Ethos of Darkness
|Producer: Sri Ganesh ProductionsDirector: Avijit Banerjee
|7
|BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.)
|Endangered Heritage‘Warli Art’
|Producer: Baba CinemasDirector: Hemant Verma
|8
|BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTURE
|Munnam Valavu
|Producer: Sree Gokulam MoviesDirector: R S Pradeep
|9
|BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
|Mithu DiThree Two One
|Producer & Director: Asim Kumar SinhaProducer: FTIIDirector: Himanshu Prajapati
|10
|BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM
|Sirpigalin Sirpangal
|Producer: KKV Media VentureDirector: B Lenin
|11
|BEST EXPLORATION / ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)
|Ayushman
|Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen FrancisDirector: Jacob Varghese
|12
|BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM
|Looking For Challan
|Producer: IGNCADirector: Bappa Ray
|13
|BEST ANIMATION FILM
|Kandittundu
|Producer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.LtdDirector: Adithi Krishnadas
|14
|SPECIAL JURY AWARD
|Rekha
|Director: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe
|15
|BEST SHORT FICTION FILM
|Dal Bhat
|Producer: Nemil ShahDirector: Nemil Shah
|16
|BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES
|Chand Saanse
|Producer: Chandrakant KulkarniDirector: Pratima Joshi
|17
|BEST DIRECTION
|Smile Please
|Director: Bakul Matiyani
|18
|BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
|Pataal - Tee
|Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat
|19
|BEST AUDIOGRAPHY(Re-recordist of the final mixed track)
|Ek Tha Gaon
|Re-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan
|20
|BEST PRODUCTION SOUND RECORDIST (LOCATION/SYNC SOUND)
|Meen Raag
|Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma
|21
|BEST EDITING
|If Memory Serves Me Right
|Editor: Abhro Banerjee
|22
|BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
|Succelent
|Music Director: Ishaan Divecha
|23
|BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER
|Hathibondhu
|Voice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee
|24
|SPECIAL MENTION
|1.Baale Bangara2.Karuvarai3.The Healing Touch4.Ek Duaa
|Aniruddha JatkarSrikanth DevaSweta Kumar DasRam Kamal Mukherjee
Best Writing on Cinema
For this category, the jurors selected winners in three categories that are listed below.
1. Award for Best Book on Cinema
|Sr. No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Name of the Publisher
|1
|MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL : THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY
|English
|Rajiv Vijayakar
|Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.
2. Award for the best film critic is awarded to Telugu language film critic Purushothama Charyulu.
3. Special mention - critic is bagged by Subramanya Badoor who is a Kannada language film critic
The jury informed that the
