69th National Film Awards 2023: Let's have a look at the winners in feature, non-feature films category

The National Film Awards are divided into three categories – feature films, non-feature films and best writing in cinema. Furthermore, winners were selected for 31 categories in feature films, 24 categories in non-feature films and three categories in best writing on cinema.

The jury informed that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the ranking of the film friendly states would be announced later. The jury also received entries for films in 14 languages that are not specified in the Schedule 8 of the constitution.

Feature Films

The jurors selected winners for 31 categories in the feature films category that are listed below, as per a PIB release.

S.No. Category of Award Title Of The Film Awardee 1 Best Feature Film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect(Hindi) Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLPDirector: R Madhavan 2 Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned)(Malayalam) Producer: Unni Mukundan Films Private Ltd.Director: Vishnu Mohan 3 Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment RRR (Telugu) Producer: DVV Entertainments LLPDirector: S S Rajamouli 4 Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration The Kashmir Files(Hindi) Producer :Zee Studios LimitedDirector : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 5 Best Film on Social Issues Anunaad-The Resonance(Assamese) Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.Director: Reema Borah 6 Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation Aavasavyuham(Malayalam) Producer : Krishand FilmsDirector : Krishand 7 Best Children's Film Gandhi&Co.(Gujarati) Producer : MD Media CorpDirector: Manish Saini 8 Best Direction Godavari (The Holy Water)(Marathi) Director: Nikhil Mahajan 9 Best Actor Pushpa (The Rise Part I)(Telugu) Lead Actor : Allu Arjun 10 Best Actress 1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)2. Mimi (Hindi) Lead Actress : Alia BhattLead Actress : Kriti Sanon 11 Best Supporting Actor Mimi (Hindi) Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi 12 Best Supporting Actress The Kashmir Files(Hindi) Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi 13 Best Child Artist Last Film Show (Chhello Show)(Gujarati) Child Artist : Bhavin Rabari 14 Best Male Playback Singer RRR(Telugu) Singer : Kaala Bhairava(Song : Komuram Bheemudo) 15 Best Female Playback Singer Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night)(Tamil) Singer : Shreya Ghoshal(Song : Maayava Chaayavaa) 16 Best Cinematography Sardar Udham(Hindi) Cameraman: Avik Mukhopadhayay 17 Best Screenplay Nayattu (The Hunt)(Malayalam)Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi) Screenplay writer (original): Shahi KabirScreenplay writer (Adapted) :Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini VashishthaDialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia 18 Best Audiography Chavittu(Malayalam)Jhilli (Discards)(Bengali)Sardar Udham(Hindi) Best Production Sound Recordist (Location / sync sound) :Arun Asok & Sonu K PSound Designer : Aneesh BasuRe- Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph 19 Best Editing Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi) Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali 20 Best Production Design Sardar Udham(Hindi) Production Designer: Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta 21 Best Costume Designer Sardar Udham(Hindi) Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee 22 Best Make-up Artist Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi) Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza 23 Best Music Direction Pushpa (The Rise Part I)(Telugu)RRR(Telugu) Music Director (Songs):Devi Sri PrasadMusic Director (Background Score) :M.M. Keeravaani 24 Best Lyrics Konda Polam(Telugu) Lyricist: Chandrabose(Song : Dham Dham Dham) 25 Special Jury Award Shershaah Director : Vishnu Varadhan 26 Best Special Effects RRR(Telugu) Special Effects Creator : V Srinivas Mohan 27 Best Choreography RRR(Telugu) Choreographer: Prem Rakshith 28 Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) RRR(Telugu) Stunt Choreographer : King Soloman 29 Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution a) Best Assamese Film Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine) Producer: Gopendra Mohan DasDirector: Monjul Baruah b) Best Bengali Film Kalkokkho – House of Time Producer: Aurora Film Corporation Pvt.LtdDirector: Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti c) Best Hindi Film Sardar Udham(Hindi) Producer: Kino works LLPDirector: Sujit Sircar d) Best Gujarati Film Last Film Show(Chhello Show) Producer : Jugaad Motion PicturesDirector : Pan Nalin e) Best Kannada Film 777 Charlie Producer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.LtdDirector: Kiranraj K f) Best Maithili Film Samanantar (The Parallel) Producer : Anirati FilmsDirector: Niraj Kumar Mishra g) Best Marathi Film Ekda Kay Zala Producer : Gajavadana Showbox LLPDirector: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni h) Best Malayalam Film Home Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.Director: Rojin.P.Thomas i) Best Meiteilon Film Eikhoigi Yum(Our Home) Producer: Chingsubam SheetalDirector: Mayanglambam Romi Meitei j) Best Odia Film Pratikshya(The Wait) Producer: Amiya Patnaik ProcutionsDirector: Anupam Patnaik k) Best Tamil Film Kadaisi Vivasayi(The Last Farmer) Producer : Tribal ArtsDirector: M. Manikandan l) Best Telugu Film Uppena (Wave) Producer: Mythri Movie MakersDirector: Sana Buchibabu 30 Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution a) Best Mishing Film Boomba Ride Producer: Quarter Moon productionsDirector: Biswajit Bora 31 Special Mention 1. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer)2 . Jhilli (Discards)3. Home4. Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine Late Shri NallandiAranya Gupta & Bithan BiswasIndransJahanara Begum

Non-feature films

The jurors selected winners for 24 categories in the non-feature films category that are listed below.

S.No. Category of Award Title of the Film Awardee 1 BEST NON-FEATURE FILM Ek Tha Gaon Producer & Director: Srishti Lakhera 2 BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR Paanchika Producer: Shreya KapadiyaDirector: Ankit Kothari 3 BESTANTHROPOLOGICAL Fire on Edge Producer: Risen North East. Non Govt. OrganizationDirector: Pranab Jyoti Deka 4 BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM/HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION/COMPILATION FILM 1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi2. Beyond Blast 1.Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal2.Producer: Luwang Apokpa MamikonDirector: Saikhom Ratan 5 BEST ARTS FILM T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine Producer: NFDCDirector: V. Packirisamy 6 BEST SCIENCE & TECHNOLGY FILM Ethos of Darkness Producer: Sri Ganesh ProductionsDirector: Avijit Banerjee 7 BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.) Endangered Heritage‘Warli Art’ Producer: Baba CinemasDirector: Hemant Verma 8 BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTURE Munnam Valavu Producer: Sree Gokulam MoviesDirector: R S Pradeep 9 BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES Mithu DiThree Two One Producer & Director: Asim Kumar SinhaProducer: FTIIDirector: Himanshu Prajapati 10 BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM Sirpigalin Sirpangal Producer: KKV Media VentureDirector: B Lenin 11 BEST EXPLORATION / ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports) Ayushman Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen FrancisDirector: Jacob Varghese 12 BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM Looking For Challan Producer: IGNCADirector: Bappa Ray 13 BEST ANIMATION FILM Kandittundu Producer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.LtdDirector: Adithi Krishnadas 14 SPECIAL JURY AWARD Rekha Director: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe 15 BEST SHORT FICTION FILM Dal Bhat Producer: Nemil ShahDirector: Nemil Shah 16 BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES Chand Saanse Producer: Chandrakant KulkarniDirector: Pratima Joshi 17 BEST DIRECTION Smile Please Director: Bakul Matiyani 18 BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Pataal - Tee Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat 19 BEST AUDIOGRAPHY(Re-recordist of the final mixed track) Ek Tha Gaon Re-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan 20 BEST PRODUCTION SOUND RECORDIST (LOCATION/SYNC SOUND) Meen Raag Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma 21 BEST EDITING If Memory Serves Me Right Editor: Abhro Banerjee 22 BEST MUSIC DIRECTION Succelent Music Director: Ishaan Divecha 23 BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER Hathibondhu Voice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee 24 SPECIAL MENTION 1.Baale Bangara2.Karuvarai3.The Healing Touch4.Ek Duaa Aniruddha JatkarSrikanth DevaSweta Kumar DasRam Kamal Mukherjee

Best Writing on Cinema

For this category, the jurors selected winners in three categories that are listed below.

1. Award for Best Book on Cinema

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher 1 MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL : THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY English Rajiv Vijayakar Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.

2. Award for the best film critic is awarded to Telugu language film critic Purushothama Charyulu.

3. Special mention - critic is bagged by Subramanya Badoor who is a Kannada language film critic

The jury informed that the