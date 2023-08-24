CNBC TV18
69th National Film Awards 2023: Let's have a look at the winners in feature, non-feature films category

69th National Film Awards 2023: Let's have a look at the winners in feature, non-feature films category

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the ranking of the film friendly states would be announced later, the jury informed. The jury also received entries for films in 14 languages that are not specified in the Schedule 8 of the constitution.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 24, 2023 8:38:01 PM IST (Published)

7 Min Read
69th National Film Awards 2023: Let's have a look at the winners in feature, non-feature films category
The National Film Awards are divided into three categories – feature films, non-feature films and best writing in cinema. Furthermore, winners were selected for 31 categories in feature films, 24 categories in non-feature films and three categories in best writing on cinema.

The jury informed that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the ranking of the film friendly states would be announced later. The jury also received entries for films in 14 languages that are not specified in the Schedule 8 of the constitution.
Feature Films 
The jurors selected winners for 31 categories in the feature films category that are listed below, as per a PIB release.
S.No.Category of AwardTitle Of The FilmAwardee
1Best Feature FilmRocketry: The Nambi Effect(Hindi)Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLPDirector: R Madhavan
2Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a DirectorMeppadiyan (Person above mentioned)(Malayalam)Producer: Unni Mukundan Films Private Ltd.Director: Vishnu Mohan
3Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome EntertainmentRRR (Telugu)Producer: DVV Entertainments LLPDirector: S S Rajamouli
4Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National IntegrationThe Kashmir Files(Hindi)Producer :Zee Studios LimitedDirector : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
5Best Film on Social IssuesAnunaad-The Resonance(Assamese)Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.Director: Reema Borah
6Best Film on Environment Conservation/PreservationAavasavyuham(Malayalam)Producer : Krishand FilmsDirector : Krishand
7Best Children's FilmGandhi&Co.(Gujarati)Producer : MD Media CorpDirector: Manish Saini
8Best DirectionGodavari (The Holy Water)(Marathi)Director: Nikhil Mahajan
9Best ActorPushpa (The Rise Part I)(Telugu)Lead Actor : Allu Arjun
10Best Actress1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)2. Mimi (Hindi)Lead Actress : Alia BhattLead Actress : Kriti Sanon
11Best Supporting ActorMimi (Hindi)Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi
12Best Supporting ActressThe Kashmir Files(Hindi)Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
13Best Child ArtistLast Film Show (Chhello Show)(Gujarati)Child Artist : Bhavin Rabari
14Best Male Playback SingerRRR(Telugu)Singer : Kaala Bhairava(Song : Komuram Bheemudo)
15Best Female Playback SingerIravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night)(Tamil)Singer : Shreya Ghoshal(Song : Maayava Chaayavaa)
16Best CinematographySardar Udham(Hindi)Cameraman: Avik Mukhopadhayay
17Best ScreenplayNayattu (The Hunt)(Malayalam)Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)Gangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)Screenplay writer (original): Shahi KabirScreenplay writer (Adapted) :Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini VashishthaDialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia
18Best AudiographyChavittu(Malayalam)Jhilli (Discards)(Bengali)Sardar Udham(Hindi)Best Production Sound Recordist (Location / sync sound) :Arun Asok & Sonu K PSound Designer : Aneesh BasuRe- Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph
19Best EditingGangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
20Best Production DesignSardar Udham(Hindi)Production Designer: Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta
21Best Costume DesignerSardar Udham(Hindi)Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee
22Best Make-up ArtistGangubai Kathiawadi(Hindi)Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza
23Best Music DirectionPushpa (The Rise Part I)(Telugu)RRR(Telugu)Music Director (Songs):Devi Sri PrasadMusic Director (Background Score) :M.M. Keeravaani
24Best LyricsKonda Polam(Telugu)Lyricist: Chandrabose(Song : Dham Dham Dham)
25Special Jury AwardShershaahDirector : Vishnu Varadhan
26Best Special EffectsRRR(Telugu)Special Effects Creator : V Srinivas Mohan
27Best ChoreographyRRR(Telugu)Choreographer: Prem Rakshith
28Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)RRR(Telugu)Stunt Choreographer : King Soloman
29Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
a)Best Assamese FilmAnur (Eyes on the Sunshine)Producer: Gopendra Mohan DasDirector: Monjul Baruah
b)Best Bengali FilmKalkokkho – House of TimeProducer: Aurora Film Corporation Pvt.LtdDirector: Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti
c)Best Hindi FilmSardar Udham(Hindi)Producer: Kino works LLPDirector: Sujit Sircar
d)Best Gujarati FilmLast Film Show(Chhello Show)Producer : Jugaad Motion PicturesDirector : Pan Nalin
e)Best Kannada Film777 CharlieProducer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.LtdDirector: Kiranraj K
f)Best Maithili FilmSamanantar (The Parallel)Producer : Anirati FilmsDirector: Niraj Kumar Mishra
g)Best Marathi FilmEkda Kay ZalaProducer : Gajavadana Showbox LLPDirector: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni
h)Best Malayalam FilmHomeProducer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.Director: Rojin.P.Thomas
i)Best Meiteilon FilmEikhoigi Yum(Our Home)Producer: Chingsubam SheetalDirector: Mayanglambam Romi Meitei
j)Best Odia FilmPratikshya(The Wait)Producer: Amiya Patnaik ProcutionsDirector: Anupam Patnaik
k)Best Tamil FilmKadaisi Vivasayi(The Last Farmer)Producer : Tribal ArtsDirector: M. Manikandan
l)Best Telugu FilmUppena (Wave)Producer: Mythri Movie MakersDirector: Sana Buchibabu
30Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
a)Best Mishing FilmBoomba RideProducer: Quarter Moon productionsDirector: Biswajit Bora
31Special Mention1. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer)2 . Jhilli (Discards)3. Home4. Anur - Eyes on the SunshineLate Shri NallandiAranya Gupta & Bithan BiswasIndransJahanara Begum
Non-feature films
The jurors selected winners for 24 categories in the non-feature films category that are listed below.
S.No.Category of AwardTitle of the FilmAwardee
1BEST NON-FEATURE FILMEk Tha GaonProducer & Director: Srishti Lakhera
2BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTORPaanchikaProducer: Shreya KapadiyaDirector: Ankit Kothari
3BESTANTHROPOLOGICALFire on EdgeProducer: Risen North East. Non Govt. OrganizationDirector: Pranab Jyoti Deka
4BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM/HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION/COMPILATION FILM1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi2. Beyond Blast1.Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal2.Producer: Luwang Apokpa MamikonDirector: Saikhom Ratan
5BEST ARTS FILMT.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to DivineProducer: NFDCDirector: V. Packirisamy
6BEST SCIENCE & TECHNOLGY FILMEthos of DarknessProducer: Sri Ganesh ProductionsDirector: Avijit Banerjee
7BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.)Endangered Heritage‘Warli Art’Producer: Baba CinemasDirector: Hemant Verma
8BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTUREMunnam ValavuProducer: Sree Gokulam MoviesDirector: R S Pradeep
9BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUESMithu DiThree Two OneProducer & Director: Asim Kumar SinhaProducer: FTIIDirector: Himanshu Prajapati
10BEST EDUCATIONAL FILMSirpigalin SirpangalProducer: KKV Media VentureDirector: B Lenin
11BEST EXPLORATION / ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)AyushmanProducer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen FrancisDirector: Jacob Varghese
12BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILMLooking For ChallanProducer: IGNCADirector: Bappa Ray
13BEST ANIMATION FILMKandittunduProducer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.LtdDirector: Adithi Krishnadas
14SPECIAL JURY AWARDRekhaDirector: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe
15BEST SHORT FICTION FILMDal BhatProducer: Nemil ShahDirector: Nemil Shah
16BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUESChand SaanseProducer: Chandrakant KulkarniDirector: Pratima Joshi
17BEST DIRECTIONSmile PleaseDirector: Bakul Matiyani
18BEST CINEMATOGRAPHYPataal - TeeCinematographer: Bittu Rawat
19BEST AUDIOGRAPHY(Re-recordist of the final mixed track)Ek Tha GaonRe-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan
20BEST PRODUCTION SOUND RECORDIST (LOCATION/SYNC SOUND)Meen RaagProduction sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma
21BEST EDITINGIf Memory Serves Me RightEditor: Abhro Banerjee
22BEST MUSIC DIRECTIONSuccelentMusic Director: Ishaan Divecha
23BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVERHathibondhuVoice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee
24SPECIAL MENTION1.Baale Bangara2.Karuvarai3.The Healing Touch4.Ek DuaaAniruddha JatkarSrikanth DevaSweta Kumar DasRam Kamal Mukherjee
Best Writing on Cinema
For this category, the jurors selected winners in three categories that are listed below.
1. Award for Best Book on Cinema
Sr. No.Title of the BookLanguageName of the AuthorName of the Publisher
1MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL : THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEYEnglishRajiv VijayakarRupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.
2. Award for the best film critic is awarded to Telugu language film critic Purushothama Charyulu.
3. Special mention - critic is bagged by Subramanya Badoor who is a Kannada language film critic
The jury informed that the
