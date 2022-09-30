68th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the award ceremony today

Mini
The National Film Awards is the most prestigious award events in the best films and artiste are honoured for their exceptional work in the world of cinema.
The 68th National Film Awards will be presented on Friday to the Best of Indian cinema in 2022. The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in July.
This year’s awards ceremony will honour films from 2020 as well due to COVID-19 delays. This year, Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru won three of the four biggest awards, while Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior was honoured too.
When and where to watch
The live telecast of the award ceremony will start from 5 pm on the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
What are the National Film Awards in India?
Established in 1954, the National Film Awards are the most prestigious among all film awards in India through which the government of India honours the films on a national scale and encourages furthering of Indian art and culture.
Major Winners of the 68th National Film Awards
Soorarai Pottru: Best Feature Film
Sachidanandan KR, Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Best Director
Tanhaji: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: Best Actor
Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru: Best Actress
Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam: Best Supporting Actor
Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum: Best Supporting Actress
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Best Action Direction Award
Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters: Best film on Social Issues
