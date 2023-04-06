Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan to host ceremony, reveals why he once refused to perform at the event

Salman Khan recently attended the press conference of the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 where he talked about his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Salman Khan has been roped in to host the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 ceremony, which will be held on April 27 in association with Maharashtra Tourism. Salman attended a press conference of the ceremony on Wednesday, where he spoke about his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while sharing some of his past incidents at the Filmfare Awards.

Salman revealed that he once refused to perform at the award ceremony after he wasn’t given an award.

He said that he was invited to the event by the organisers who told him that he would win the Best Actor award for his debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) at the 1990 Filmfare Awards ceremony.

Salman had invited his father Salim Khan and other family members to attend the ceremony as he was also to perform on the stage for the first time.

However, to his disappointment, the award for the best actor went to Jackie Shroff for the film Parinda.

Following the incident, Salman said he refused to perform at the event and he was offered a ‘substantial’ amount of money to go ahead with his performances.

Narrating the incident Salman said that he was asked to come to the Filmfare awards ceremony as the best actor award was going to be given to him. So, he went to the ceremony with his family and his father Salim Khan. Then, soon the nominations were announced and when the presenter said, “The best actor award goes to” he stood up, but another name was taken. The award went to Jackie Shroff for Parinda. As Salman was told that he was going to get the award, his father reacted “ye kya hai (what is this)?”

Bollywood’s favourite Bhai also said that he was to perform that night so he went backstage and said, “This is something I cannot do because this is not done. I don't care, I don't care at all. I mean Jackie’s got it. He was damn good in Parinda, but you shouldn’t have done this with me. Since you are my father’s friend you shouldn't have ever done this.”

He revealed that after he refused, he was offered money by the organisers of the event to perform at the event. Salman said that he didn’t agree to the initial amount and negotiated. He revealed that the negotiation went on till they arrived at a substantial amount (five times more) after which he agreed to perform.