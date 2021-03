Considered the most prestigious award ceremony celebrating music, the sixty-third edition of the Grammys is here. Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, hosted the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’. In the process, she etched her name in Grammy history, becoming the first woman to win the ‘Album for the Year’ award thrice.

The other nominees were Post Malone for ‘Hollywood's Bleeding’, Dua Lipa for ‘Future Nostalgia’, Jacob Collier for ‘Women in Music’, Coldplay for ‘Everyday Life’, Black Pumas for ‘Black Pumas’ (Deluxe Edition), and Jhene Aiko for ‘Chilombo’.

Popstar Beyoncé led the way with nine nominations, which also made her the most nominated female artist of all time. She made history with her 28th career Grammy — the most for any singer or female artist. Her nominations this year also made her the second most-nominated artist in the history of awards with 79 nominations in total.

With six nominations each, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa were right behind, followed by Billie Eilish with nominations in four categories.