By CNBCTV18.com

Several films have been selected to be showcased at the 53rd IFFI held from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to be held between November 20 and 28. The IFFI has announced the line-up for its Indian Panorama segment in which several feature and non-feature films will be showcased.

This year ‘Hadinelentu’ and ‘The Show Must Go On’ are opening the festival in feature film and non-feature segments, respectively.

The festival is jointly conducted by the Directorate of Film Festivals, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the government of Goa. In the past editions, several significant films have been screened or premiered at the festival. Here are the most notable films to be showcased at the IFFI 2022.

ALSO READ:

The Hindi film ‘Bhediya’ starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be premiered at the 53rd IFFI. The film releases in theatres on November 25.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’, which will release on Zee5 on December 2, will be premiered at IFFI, according to a Bollywood Hungama report.

Films to be showcased at the IIFI Indian Panorama

The Indian Panorama segment of the festival is set to showcase several feature and non-feature films at the festival.

Some of the acclaimed releases that will be shown at the IFFI are

SS Rajamouli's period epic RRR

Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’

Suriya-starrer ‘Jai Bhim’

Acclaimed bilingual film ‘Major’

Bengali film ‘Tonic’

‘Mahananda’

‘Three of Us’

‘Siya’

‘Dhabari Quruvi’

‘Naanu Kusuma’

‘Lotus Blooms’

‘Saudi Vellakka’

‘Frame’

‘Sher Shivraj’

‘Ekda Kaay Zala’

‘Pratikshya’

‘Kurangu Pedal’

‘Kida’

‘Cinema Bandi’

‘Kudhiram Bose’

The feature film jury headed by Vinod Ganatra comprised 12 members.

ALSO READ: BTS star Jungkook to be part of FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar

The list of non-feature movies includes:

‘Pataal-Tee’

‘Ayushman’

‘Gurujana’

‘Hatibondhu’

‘Khajuraho, Anand Aur Mukti’

‘Vibhajan Ki Vibhishka Unkahi Kahaniyan’

‘Chhu Med Na Yul Med’

‘Before I Die, Madhyantara’

‘Wagro, Veetilekku’

‘Beyond Blast’

‘Rekha’

‘Yaanam’

‘Little Wings’

The jury for the non-feature was presided over by Oinam Doren as chairperson. Chandrasekhar A, Harish Bhimani, Manish Saini, and P Umesh Naik were also a part of the six-member panel for this section.