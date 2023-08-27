50 Years of Hip Hop | Meet this delivery guy who runs a Hip Hop School in the evening

You probably know the unassuming streets of Mumbai's Dharavi from the description in the songs of Divine and Naezy, or from the representation in the movie Gully Boy. Very close to reality, the lanes of Dharavi are a completely different world from what you see in the rest of Mumbai. While some might know it as one of the largest slums in the World, few people know that Dharavi is the Waste Recycling goldmine of the country. More so, Dharavi is also the Hip Hop capital of India!

Yes, these slum alleys of Dharavi which are known to house approximately one million people, have given birth to India’s Hip Hop or hip-hop movement. Historically, hip-hop was born as an expression against the discrimination and injustice in the society, to raise a voice against the establishment and create unity among communities. In the streets of Dharavi, this art form has played largely the same role.

Akash Dhangar was the torchbearer of this movement. Popularly known as BBoy Akku, Dhangar started breakdancing as early as 2008 and created a Hip Hop crew by the name of Slumgods. He had nothing but passion for the art form and an undying hope to do something for his community in Dharavi. His vision was to create a positive change in society through the transformative power of hip-hop. He recognised hip-hop as a medium that could bridge the gap between chaos and creativity, especially for the talented youth residing in slums and underprivileged backgrounds.

Over the years, Akash organised a number of high quality, free hip-hop community jams, countless street Cyphers and learning sessions on the streets of Dharavi. He also created a record by organising 10 Street Cyphers at 10 different locations in a single day.

However, because of the nascent stage of the scene back then and the growing pressures to make a living, a TedX speaker himself, Akash had to put his passion for hip-hop on the backburner, and started doing odd jobs such as cab driving in the beginning, and then online deliveries when COVID struck a blow, to make ends meet. During his hustle, he also started taking Slum Tours of Dharavi, majorly for the international audience. In his slum tours, he continued to spread awareness about Dharavi’s hip-hop connection and growing his network in the International hip-hop community through his tours.

After more than a decade of struggle and continued hustle, Akash finally took the plunge and in August 2023 started his dream project —Hip Hop Paathshala. Being operated in Shri Ganesh Vidhya Mandir High School in the heart of Dharavi, is a school which is training underprivileged children from marginalised communities, on the art forms of hip-hop — breakdancing, beatboxing and rapping. The Paathshala aims at not only teaching them the art forms, but also providing them equal opportunities and a platform to showcase their talent.

Breakdancing has been inducted as an Olympic sport, starting Paris Olympics 2024. Akash Dhangar’s vision is to nurture the future champion of India and he found social support from Divya Dhole in this endeavour. Divya is BJP election chief for Dharavi for 2024 and also runs an NGO Sankalp Siddhi Trust, which works on upliftment of people of Dharavi through education. The talent pool and potential of the youngsters of Dharavi have long been ignored because of the constant stamp of being a “slum”. With alignment of visions and logistic support from Divya Dhole, Hip Hop Paathshala became a reality.

Currently there is a significant gap between mainstream hip-hop as shown in popular culture and the true artistic values it represents. Many people make uninformed judgments based solely on what they hear on the radio or see in music videos. However, Hip Hop Pathshala aims to bridge this gap by offering a comprehensive curriculum that explores the history, techniques, and philosophies behind hip-hop.

Akash tells CNBC-TV18, “We believe that by educating people, we can challenge stereotypes and develop a deeper appreciation for the art form. Our primary goal is to provide easy access to hip-hop education for children from all walks of life. By breaking down financial barriers, we ensure that anyone with a passion for hip-hop can access the resources and knowledge needed to develop their artistic skills”

The Paathshala aims to provide comprehensive and in-depth hip-hop education while fostering a sense of community and social responsibility. Furthermore, they strive to nurture and support students in building sustainable artistic careers by educating and connecting them with performance opportunities, and mentorship programs.

On meeting Akash, his passion for hip-hop as a means to empower a community and unite people is evident. The energy and enthusiasm at Paathshala are worth watching as a spectator. But Akash still struggles in making ends meet. He wants to see a long term vision with the Hip Hop Paathshala and thus get maximum support from outside Dharavi.

As Akash still continues his delivery work throughout the day to provide for his family, he turns a High School in the heart of Dharavi into a vibrant Hip Hop school.

He tells CNBC-TV18, “Our concept and dream of Hip Hop Paathshala fits into at least 6 of the 17 SDGs defined by the United Nations. Our work is directly aimed at sustainable development of communities and equal opportunities. We found support from The Disposal Company as one of our early backers, which works in waste recycling and ESG space. But we want to reach out to more individuals, companies and startups to visit Paathshala, experience the essence of our work and support us in making this big for our country.”

To be able to sustain this long term, Akash has also started a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdera recently. He claims that this contribution will help in defining the future course of the hip-hop community as well as create probable Olympic champions for India from Dharavi. It will be possible to give these children an equal platform to compete at a global level and mentor them to become artists, only with the support of the general public.

Hip-hop, beyond its rhythmic beats and lyrical prowess, possesses a profound power to empower communities and uplift individuals. Originating as a voice for the marginalised, this genre has evolved into a cultural force that fosters self-expression, resilience, and unity. Through its raw narratives, it addresses social issues, discrimination, and inequality, serving as a platform for those whose voices might otherwise go unheard.

Hip-hop's emphasis on authenticity and storytelling resonates with people from all walks of life, offering a channel to share personal experiences and challenges. It encourages creativity and entrepreneurship, inspiring individuals to turn adversity into art and opportunity. The global reach of hip-hop enables it to bridge divides and connect diverse communities, fostering mutual understanding and solidarity. In its rhythms and rhymes, hip-hop carries the potential to inspire positive change, instil hope, and ignite the spirit of empowerment in individuals and communities alike.

And Akash Dhangar’s Hip Hop Paathshala is at the forefront of bringing about this revolution in the coming years, from the streets of Dharavi in Aamchi Mumbai.