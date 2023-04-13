45 years of Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se: A classic tale of adolescent love, irrevocable loss, and quiet longing

Directed by Hiren Nag, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se released in April 1978. It features Sachin Pilgaonkar and Ranjeeta in lead roles. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Cancer was a major character in several popular Hindi films of the 1970s, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, arguably among the first filmmakers to use it effectively to reflect on the transience of life. His classics Anand (1971) and Mili (1975) raised awareness about this new, life-altering disease and catapulted Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan to superstardom.

Around the same time released a sweet, simple college romance by Rajshri Productions featuring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ranjeeta, and cancer. In the garb of a love story, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se dealt with several social and existential themes such as secularism, class consciousness, female agency, and death.

Directed by Hiren Nag who has also co-written the screenplay with Vrajendra Gaur, it’s the story of how Lilly Fernandes (Ranjeeta), a new student at DN College, Mumbai, trumps its self-assured, overconfident, unrivaled hero Arun Mathur (Pilgaonkar) in academics and co-curricular, bruising his all-too-fragile ego. What starts as sparring rivalry soon blossoms into love, the kind where the world stops at their feet, the greens feel greener and the reds scarlet, the birds sing in paradisical harmony, and rainbows spread lazily across the sky. But just when everything seems to be going on splendidly for them, Lily is diagnosed with cancer, a rude joke that wipes the smiles off their faces forever.

Pilgaonkar is gloriously beautiful as Arun–cherubic, innocent, carefree, brimming with easy confidence and charm, the kind that one has when they are 17 and the only son of one of the city’s most illustrious barristers. The Aamir Khan from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak kind. The Salman Khan from Maine Pyar Kiya kind. Meanwhile, as Lily, the daughter of a middle-class widowed nurse, Ranjeeta is sharp and sincere, smart and wise in an unassuming, compassionate way. It’s not an unlikely pair. Despite the stark disparity in their backgrounds, Nag ensures that Arun and Lilly are portrayed as equals, a rarity for films of the time.

Today, 45 years later, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se feels a bit too long, the side track of college friends, especially Madan and Pompy, unnecessary, and Urmila Bhatt’s portrayal of Lilly’s mother Ruby overdramatic, but it continues to be a poignant story of finding love and losing it to fate. It is one of those films that I first watched as a pre-teen and that has stayed with me in a way that no Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Main Hoon Na, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, or 2 States could. I adore Pilgaonkar and Ranjeeta’s restrained, youthful performances but I love the film’s songs even more.

Ravindra Jain’s music is haunting. The tunes stick in your head much like a newborn holds someone’s finger for the first time. It is that quietly joyous, personal. I don’t remember the number of times I have listened to the title track (sung by Hemlata) over the years. It is hopeful and yet melancholic. In it, Lilly sings of her love for Arun and yet you can see the pink skies turning ominously gray. It makes you believe in love and it breaks your heart all at the same time. It’s a rare, forgotten gem with incredible repeat, recall value. Then there is Accha Toh Wo Tum Ho and Ek Din. They are not the kind of songs you will want to revisit but they beautifully capture the ephemeral first rushes of adolescent love and provide a solid bedrock for the narrative to flow, glide, glimmer.

And finally, there’s Dohavali. Its staging is as clever as its delivery. Nag and team use the timeless couplets of Hindi greats Kabir, Rahim, and Tulsi Das to build and then redirect the conflict between the lead pair all within eight minutes. It has Lilly and Arun compete in a recital competition–a final showdown after their second-year term exam results and student union elections. Forced to participate, Lilly, a Christian, stuns everyone with her vast knowledge of Hindi literature. What starts with Bade Badai Na Kare ends with Rahiman Dhaaga Prem Ka. Scorn turns to reprimand forcing self-reflection, and ultimately resulting in acceptance and apology. It’s a masterclass in how to use a song to build emotional tension, show a key narrative transition, and create a cinematic highpoint.

Incidentally, I stumbled upon the film much before I was taught these couplets in school. So when they eventually did make an appearance in my curriculum, I was beyond elated. I knew all of them already and waited patiently for a recital competition, for my own Dohavali moment. Maybe it would make me meet the Arun to my Lilly, I thought. Sadly, no such thing happened; a Catholic school in the post-liberalised, privatised, and globalised India of the early 2000s had little interest in anything old or Hindi.

But years later, when I least expected it, I did meet my Arun. Ironically, at my own Christmas party. He joked about how I was too English to know much about Hindi. As a response, I sent him a few of my Hindi poems. It struck him silent. Then one evening, I quoted the first line of a couplet in the middle of a conversation. He asked me if I knew the next line. I didn’t. Turns out, he did. As he completed it for me, something inside me shifted; my heart skipped a beat, my eyes lit up a bit, and the butterflies that were sleeping somewhere obscure stirred to life.

Cinematography, editing, music, costume, production design, screenplay, and dialogue are all critical aspects of filmmaking. But sometimes, every now and then, comes a film that takes all of these and becomes a thing of its own.

Its whole transcends beyond its individual parts and continues to live in its audience’s subconscious, subtly informing their actions and preferences in ways imperceptible oftentimes even to them. Such films are precious, for they become a part of us; we carry them along everywhere we go and we make them our own, one memory, one incident, one repeat viewing at a time. Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se is that film. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.