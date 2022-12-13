Famous TikToker Ali Dulin dies in Florida car crash

Ali Dulin died. Ali’s mother also posted a series of photos. Her fans across the globe expressed shock as soon as the news of her death surfaced.

TikTok star Ali Dulin, also known as Ali Spice on social media, died in a car accident in Florida, United States on December 12. She was 21. The news of her death was confirmed by her best friend on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Ali, Avandi wrote: “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now…Ali, you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing. You are an amazing friend and an incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone’s for just being YOU!!”

Ali’s mother also posted a series of photos. Her fans across the globe expressed shock as soon as the news of her death surfaced.

One user wrote, "She just moved to LA chasing her DREAM this is so sad.”

Another user said, “I literally watched her all the time no way is this real. Rest In Peace beautiful.”

Who was Ali Spice?

Ali Dulin was a social media influencer, who also worked at the American restaurant chain, Hooters. She regularly posted videos on Tik Tok where she had over 200k followers.

Most of her content and videos revolved around showing the life at Hooters, dancing, and giving her followers a glimpse of her day-to-day life.

Ali was also active on Instagram and she also streamed live on Twitch.