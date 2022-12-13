English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeentertainment News

21-year-old TikToker Ali Dulin aka Ali Spice dies in Florida car crash

21-year-old TikToker Ali Dulin aka Ali Spice dies in Florida car crash

21-year-old TikToker Ali Dulin aka Ali Spice dies in Florida car crash
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 13, 2022 2:20:41 PM IST (Published)

The news of her death was confirmed by her best friend on Instagram.

TikTok star Ali Dulin, also known as Ali Spice on social media, died in a car accident in Florida, United States on December 12. She was 21. The news of her death was confirmed by her best friend on Instagram.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend

Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend

IST5 Min(s) Read

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read


In an emotional post, Ariane Avandi wrote, “Earth lost a real-life angel…rest in peace I love you.”
Sharing a picture of Ali, Avandi wrote: “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now…Ali, you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing. You are an amazing friend and an incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone’s for just being YOU!!”
Ali’s mother also posted a series of photos. Her fans across the globe expressed shock as soon as the news of her death surfaced.
ALSO READ:
BTS member Jin goes to frontline boot camp for military service
One user wrote, "She just moved to LA chasing her DREAM this is so sad.”
Another user said, “I literally watched her all the time no way is this real. Rest In Peace beautiful.”
Who was Ali Spice?
Ali Dulin was a social media influencer, who also worked at the American restaurant chain, Hooters. She regularly posted videos on Tik Tok where she had over 200k followers.
Most of her content and videos revolved around showing the life at Hooters, dancing, and giving her followers a glimpse of her day-to-day life.
Ali was also active on Instagram and she also streamed live on Twitch.
ALSO READ: BTS: BigHit Music announces Jin's military enlistment, fans flood social media with “will miss you” notes
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

car crashInfluencerTik Tok

Next Article

Twitter says Rohit Shetty may not be able to use Scorpio SUVs for stunt scenes; why is Anand Mahindra chuffed?