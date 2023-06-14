20 years of Chalte Chalte: Beyond the happily ever after

As the Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji film turns 20, looking back at all that it gets right and everything it misses. You can watch Chalte Chalte on Netflix.

Aziz Mirza’s Chalte Chalte, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, was never a comfortable watch; not today, not when it released 20 years ago.

Matrimonial disillusionment among newlyweds was in vogue in Hindi cinema around the turn of the century. Both Khan and Mukerji had a similar film out a year before Chalte Chalte released in the summer of 2003. Much like the Mirza directorial, both Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Saathiya dared to look beyond the fabled happily ever after in all its messy and frustrating glory, albeit with varying degrees of success.

Even though Chalte Chalte is packaged and was promoted as a love story, it is anything but. Today, two decades later, our working vocabulary has expanded to include words such as woke, toxic, and gaslight but even when these terms didn’t exist, what feels problematic today was worrying back then too. We just used different terminology to express it. Throughout the film, Khan’s Raj cannot stop harping about his love for Mukerji’s Priya and does grand gestures to show it. He gets the entire neighbourhood to go looking for her after he loses her phone number. Despite hardly having the money for it, he follows her to Greece to woo her. And finally, when all hope is lost, he gives her the sacred locket that he never lets go of.

However, he wears all his red flags so proudly (almost like a uniform) that it’s impossible to like him. He is irritable, brash, reckless, jealous, insecure, unorganised, painfully entitled, with a penchant for making tall, empty promises. Moreover, he thinks his misplaced sense of self-respect gives him the licence for bad behaviour. Even though the film is self-aware and unlike Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, it doesn’t make the blunder of glorifying Raj’s many follies, but in siding with him, Chalte Chalte is complicit in normalising toxic husbands and treating wives as rehabilitation centres.

As I was watching the film again, I couldn’t wrap my head around why a promising young woman, who has the world at her feet, should turn her universe upside down, just because a man, whom she hardly knows, has fallen in love with her. Ideally, the “love story” should have ended when she first tells him about her impending engagement. Raj should have just been a side note in Priya’s illustrious story. But since our hero is from the pre-MeToo era, he of course has no sense of boundaries and absolutely no understanding that no actually means no, so he continues to persevere, stalk, and hog more space.

The entire segment, in which their flight gets delayed so they go sightseeing in Greece and Raj’s every action is a desperate attempt to win her over, is all kinds of wrong. I had a deep urge to tell Priya to just ask him to bugger off. But unsurprisingly, she doesn’t. Not just that, she goes on and does something much more cataclysmic—she confuses his obsessive behaviour with love and marries him.

But I like how in naming Khan’s character Raj, Mirza crudely shatters the fairy tale that SRK built with his epochal Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge hero. Chalte Chalte’s Raj Mathur is nothing like DDLJ’s Raj Malhotra. If one is the cherished dream, the other is the rude reality. If one is an unexpected soft peck on the cheek, the other is an undeserving tight slap, the kind that nothing can prepare you for.

"What if?" can be a piercing question, potent enough to keep you awake at odd hours, forcing you to imagine alternate realities. A part of me gets why Priya chooses to be with Raj. After his skilled manipulation and weaving for her a love-filled world, she didn’t want this question to haunt her for the rest of her life. But what after having lived through the answer, realising that it’s more of a nightmare? If only Chalte Chalte dared to let Priya ago, the way Shabana Azmi’s Pooja does in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1982 film Arth. Cheated on by her husband, she leaves and refuses to return. But Chalte Chalte is not Arth; it makes Priya stay put instead and in doing so, furthers the trope of the suffering wife stuck with an obnoxious, insolent man-child, all in the name of love.