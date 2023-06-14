20 years of Chalte Chalte: Beyond the happily ever after

As the Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji film turns 20, looking back at all that it gets right and everything it misses. You can watch Chalte Chalte on Netflix.

Aziz Mirza’s Chalte Chalte, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, was never a comfortable watch; not today, not when it released 20 years ago.

Matrimonial disillusionment among newlyweds was in vogue in Hindi cinema around the turn of the century. Both Khan and Mukerji had a similar film out a year before Chalte Chalte released in the summer of 2003. Much like the Mirza directorial, both Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Saathiya dared to look beyond the fabled happily ever after in all its messy and frustrating glory, albeit with varying degrees of success.

Even though Chalte Chalte is packaged and was promoted as a love story, it is anything but. Today, two decades later, our working vocabulary has expanded to include words such as woke, toxic, and gaslight but even when these terms didn’t exist, what feels problematic today was worrying back then too. We just used different terminology to express it. Throughout the film, Khan’s Raj cannot stop harping about his love for Mukerji’s Priya and does grand gestures to show it. He gets the entire neighbourhood to go looking for her after he loses her phone number. Despite hardly having the money for it, he follows her to Greece to woo her. And finally, when all hope is lost, he gives her the sacred locket that he never lets go of.