    Homeentertainment News

    10th South Indian International Movie Awards: Pushpa wins big, check full list of winners

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise and the film also bagged the Best Film Award.

    Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has emerged as the big winner at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) with a maximum number of trophies in various categories, including the best actor and best film.
    The SIIMA Awards ceremony was organised in Bengaluru on September 10. Going into the 10th year of the award ceremony the event has only gotten bigger. This year, celebrities like Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and others huddled under one roof to celebrate the gems of South Indian cinema.
    Apart from the awards for the films Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde have bagged the Youth Icon South Awards, male and female respectively.
    Winners from the Telugu and Kannada films were announced at the grand ceremony. Check the full list here.
    Telugu Cinema Winners:
    Best Film – 'Pushpa: The Rise.'
    Best actor in a leading role (audience) – Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise).
    Best actor in a leading role (critics) - Naveen Polishetty (Jathi Ratnalu).
    Best actress in a leading role - Pooja Hegde (Most Eligible Bachelor).
    Best actress in a supporting role - Varalaxmi Sarathkumar  (Krack).
    Best debutant actress - Krithi Shetty (Uppena).
    Best actor in a comedy role - Sudarshan (Ek Mini Katha).
    Best director - Sukumar (Pushpa: The Rise).
    Best debutant director - Buchi Babu Sana (Uppena).
    Best debutant producer award - Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment).
    Best music director - Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise).
    Best playback singer (female) - Geetha Madhuri for ‘Jai Balayya’ from the film 'Akhanda.'
    Best playback singer (male) - Ram Miriyala for ‘Chitti’ from the film ‘Jathi Ratnalu.’.
    Best lyric writer - Chandrabose for ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’
    Best cinematographer - C. Ramprasad (Akhanda).
    Kannada Cinema Winners:
    Best actor in a leading role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar (Yuvarathnaa).
    Best actress in a leading role - Ashika Ranganath  (Madhagaja).
    Best actress in a leading role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar (Badava Rascal).
    Best actor in a supporting role - Pramod (Rathnan Prapancha).
    Best actress in a supporting role - Aarohi Narayan (Drishya 2).
    Best actor in a negative role - Pramod Shetty (Hero).
    Best actor in comedy role - Chikkanna (Pogaru).
    Best debutant actor - Nagabhushana (Ikkat).
    Best debutant actress - Sharanya Shetty (1980).
    Best director - Tharun Sudhir (Roberrt).
    Best debutant director - Shankar Guru (Badava Rascal).
    Best cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj (Roberrt).
    Best music director - Arjun Janya (Roberrt).
    Best playback singer (female) - Chaitra Achar for the song ‘Sojugada Soojumallige.’
    Best playback singer (male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for ‘Neenade.’
    Best lyric writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song ‘Nee Parichaya.'
     Special honours for significant contributions to the South film industry
    Special appreciation award - Producers #OmkaarMovies for ‘Kannadiga.’
    Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India award: Ranveer Singh.
    Youth Icon South Awards (male and female): Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde.
     Other Awards
    The sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 – ‘Dhananjaya.’
    Most promising newcomer (female) – ‘Sreeleela.’
    Most promising newcomer (male) – ‘Teja Sajja.’
    Special Jury Award for production design - Ramakrishna and Monika (Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena).
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

