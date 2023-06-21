10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani — The joy and sorrow of traveling with friends

Travel changes you—the way you see the world, the people around you, and your own self. It also changes your equation with those you travel with. Sometimes for better, other times for worse, but most often irrevocably.

Ayan Mukerji’s blockbuster bildungsroman Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) clocked 10 years recently. A buddy romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, and a scene-stealing Farooq Shaikh, the film makes you travel back in time, think about all the holidays you’ve taken with friends over the years, and how you returned a slightly different person each time.

Travel changes you—the way you see the world, the people around you, and your own self. It also changes your equation with those you travel with. Sometimes for better, other times for worse, but most often irrevocably. The four friends of YJHD weren’t always friends. Starting out, it was just three of them— Bunny (Kapoor), Aditi (Koechlin), and Avi (Roy Kapur). Alike in their free-spiritedness and joie de vivre and fresh out of school, they decide to take a trekking trip to Himachal Pradesh. Naina (Padukone), their sincere, studious classmate preparing for PMT (pre-medical test) joins them last minute after a chance encounter with Aditi at a supermarket.

The trip turns out to be pivotal, especially for Naina. It forces her to see herself in a new light and boosts her self-worth. And in the middle of finding herself among a group of strangers while singing songs, getting into street fights, and summiting mountain tops, she also finds love—in Bunny, who couldn’t be more unlike her. The trip causes a tectonic shift in their relational dynamics—Bunny soon leaves for the US to study and gets estranged, Naina and Aditi become best friends, and Aditi realizes the hopelessness of her unrequited love for Avi.

I took a similar trip to Kashmir in May last year with four of my friends from school not knowing that it would change everything between us. It has been over 13 months since and I am still processing all that happened in those fateful 10 days. We weren’t fresh out of school. It had been 12 years since we graduated. Two of them (Yashna and Dhiren) had been my dear friends all this while—people I valued greatly and held close. I know the other two (Manya and Rishi) from school too; we were a part of the same larger group and thus friends from a distance. The pandemic brought us closer. We had all returned home and started meeting each other more often.

Manya, Dhiren, Rishi, and I were a jolly, motley, giddy group; uncontainable, spilling everywhere—cafes, parties, cars, rooftops, weddings, scenic neighbourhoods, happy at having found each other in times so uncertain. We even went to Goa for a holiday in the September of 2021. It was as good as it gets—beach, booze, joyrides, hearty meals by the seaside, impromptu singing, lots of dancing, countless selfies, and languorous conversations interrupted by throaty giggles. It was during this vacation that this writing opportunity with CNBC-TV18—stuck in limbo for a long while—got finalised. I had settled for the current market rate. But when they found out, Manya and Dhiren were unimpressed. True to their uncompromising selves, they coaxed me to renegotiate, push for more. So I did. And the rest, as they say, is history.

When you experience a vacation this wholesome, you want to feel all of it again and soon. So we started planning Kashmir. None of us had been there before and all of us wanted to go. A fortnight before we were scheduled to leave, Yashna—who lived in Delhi and was buried deep in her UPSC prep for years—said she wanted to go too. Although we had made a few bookings, we were thrilled to have her. But two days into the trip, our initial exuberance evaporated. We realised we had very different expectations from the vacation and a lot of it unfurled in ways we didn’t expect. Nestled in close proximity with each other in a volatile region miles away from home for an extended period with temperaments no less explosive, we soon began to see each other the way we were never compelled to before. To our horror, a lot of what we found wasn’t pretty and in stark contrast with the paradisiacal beauty that surrounded us. Though all of us had been friends for over a decade, it dawned on us that we hardly knew each other.

Routines clashed, and so did egos, wants, itineraries, and ways of being. It turned from bad to worse and then outright ugly in a few hours. So much so that at one point, it became impossible to share the same space. It got insufferable to the extent that each one of us seriously considered leaving prematurely at least once. I had even booked a ticket. Looking back, I feel a lot of it was intentional, but a lot of it was circumstantial too. The unpleasantness started quite early on during the trip. Despite our best attempts at diffusing it and trying to be cordial, it kept rearing its ugly head at the slightest provocation. By the end, we weren’t dealing with just sunburn, but massive heartburn too. It took me three months to recover physically and mentally. Emotionally, I don’t think I still have.

Like YJHD, it was one of our weddings that brought us all back together. Yashna was getting married. We found out about it in Kashmir. But unlike YJHD, we did not get enough time to make sense of all that had transpired on the trip and push it behind us. It had only been six months. It was just too soon, too fresh; we were not ready. But the good thing about being a grown-up is that you know how to be civil even in the face of adversity. Or so you want to believe. We had met a few times in the weeks between Kashmir and Yashna’s wedding, each meeting a cautious attempt at trying to navigate this fraught, sensitive space that we found ourselves in. But it was a live-wire—potent, dangerous, and capable of causing great damage. And as you’d expect, that’s exactly what happened.

Dhiren and I had stopped talking by then. Manya and I had decided to travel to Delhi together for the wedding but in the days leading up to it, we had a full-blown argument regarding dance rehearsals for the sangeet. We never rehearsed. Or danced. Not at least the one we thought we would. But we did end up going together and sharing a room. That trip began with the disclaimer that we ought to behave for the sake of our common friend. I am happy to inform you that we played our parts splendidly well. From fixing each other’s makeup and dupattas to being each other’s sounding board, we did it all. And we meant it.

I met Manya two or three times after Yashna’s wedding. Each time with other people around but even that didn’t help reduce the awkwardness or the strain. The last time I met her was sometime in December, I think. After that, I sent her a voice note in January this year asking to celebrate her buying a new flat. She’d said we definitely should. Neither of us followed up.

Yashna and I keep checking up on each other through messages every once in a while. We’ve met once or twice too; she tries to whenever she is in town. Dhiren (who was one of my closest people and a solid constant for a very long time) and I tried to work it out and were fine until we weren’t. Too much nastiness to wade through. He and Manya, however, have discovered great, ready camaraderie and comfort in each other. They meet often. Rishi joins them too every time he can.

Meanwhile, Rishi and I have found common ground in art. He has a natural talent for it, I have acquired taste. Not too long ago, we used to hang out in groups and share large meals over relentless chatter and easy smiles. Now, it’s the two of us, mostly over coffee and some dessert. I often look at the empty chairs around us. I think he does too as we go about discussing how we have been and thinking about the people who could have been.