10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani — The joy and sorrow of traveling with friends

Travel changes you—the way you see the world, the people around you, and your own self. It also changes your equation with those you travel with. Sometimes for better, other times for worse, but most often irrevocably.

Ayan Mukerji’s blockbuster bildungsroman Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) clocked 10 years recently. A buddy romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, and a scene-stealing Farooq Shaikh, the film makes you travel back in time, think about all the holidays you’ve taken with friends over the years, and how you returned a slightly different person each time.

Travel changes you—the way you see the world, the people around you, and your own self. It also changes your equation with those you travel with. Sometimes for better, other times for worse, but most often irrevocably. The four friends of YJHD weren’t always friends. Starting out, it was just three of them— Bunny (Kapoor), Aditi (Koechlin), and Avi (Roy Kapur). Alike in their free-spiritedness and joie de vivre and fresh out of school, they decide to take a trekking trip to Himachal Pradesh. Naina (Padukone), their sincere, studious classmate preparing for PMT (pre-medical test) joins them last minute after a chance encounter with Aditi at a supermarket.

The trip turns out to be pivotal, especially for Naina. It forces her to see herself in a new light and boosts her self-worth. And in the middle of finding herself among a group of strangers while singing songs, getting into street fights, and summiting mountain tops, she also finds love—in Bunny, who couldn’t be more unlike her. The trip causes a tectonic shift in their relational dynamics—Bunny soon leaves for the US to study and gets estranged, Naina and Aditi become best friends, and Aditi realizes the hopelessness of her unrequited love for Avi.