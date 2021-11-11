10 years of Rockstar: When Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor first journeyed within

At the beginning of Rockstar, a young Janardhan Jakhar realises that he doesn’t have what it takes to become an artistic genius. He has not known suffering, never endured the kind of pain needed to a create great, enduring art. He is just a regular Jat boy from Pitam Pura who is studying at Delhi University, strums the guitar, and idolizes Jim Morrison.

In trying to know sufferings, he decides to get his heart broken and unwittingly befriends Heer Kaul, a dreamy Kashmiri Pandit girl from St. Stephen’s. She’s the unattainable kind boys drool over, the kind that gets picked by wealthy, attractive NRI families for marriage even before they finish college. What starts as an unlikely friendship between these two soon trespasses into something unexpected, unchartered, and Janardhan’s naïve, youthful wish turns into a dark prophecy. By the end of the film, he’s known more suffering than he can endure and he becomes a rockstar bigger than he’d ever imagined.

By the time they got together for Rockstar, both Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor had established themselves as credible, bankable film entities. But they were still finding their ground, a space they could root themselves so firmly in that it set them free. Through Rockstar, they created that space together. Having directed films like Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, and Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz was already being touted as the “journey director.” All his protagonists are on a quest to find themselves but up until Rockstar, Imtiaz showed this internal journey through physical travel. Rockstar was the first time he shifted his focus to his character’s personal journey so completely, that the changing geographical landscape becomes a mere prop, an interesting backdrop.

Rockstar is far from perfect, just like its characters and much like life. But as it is with the best of films, it takes you places far away and deep within. It’s been 10 years but it still manages to transport me to Jordan’s troubled, angsty, transcendental world every time I watch it or listen to its genre-defying music. It’s the kind of film you can’t watch in the passing. Rockstar is an emotion—raw, intense, and coarse—a lot like its leading man. It’s an experience that demands a sit-down run and total immersion.

I moved to Delhi three years after the film’s release. Everywhere I went, I couldn’t help but see the city through Imtiaz’s eyes and hear AR Rahman’s tunes every time I spotted a frame or a location featured in the film. Rockstar coloured my experience of living in Delhi so fully that I still cannot think about the city without thinking about the film and vice-versa. Even after all these years, it brings back a sea of memories, a gush of nostalgia for everything that was lived, had, and lost, never to be found again.

In a conversation ahead of Highway’s release, Ranbir asked Imtiaz if he thought Rockstar was a perfect film. Imtiaz said he didn’t and that if he could make it again, he would do it differently. However, he added, “But there is some sort of purity that we hit in that film. There is some substance that we hadn’t experienced before. (At least) I had not. Like I still have this (shows goosebumps) feeling. I don’t know whether I was capable of handling it and showing it in a simple manner.”

Imtiaz went on to say that all his previous work looked fake to him after Rockstar. He said he thought the film was fractured but it touched him in a way none of his other movies had.

Other than its transcendental, generation-defining music, Rockstar’s lasting legacy is the coming together and seamless fusion of three remarkably different creative people—Ranbir, Imtiaz, and Rahman. Rockstar was their first experiment together, the first time they took a leap of faith. And in taking this flight, together, they found the holy grail. Ever since, each of them has been drawing from it, trying to recreate what they found as they told Jordan’s story.

Ranbir calls working in Rockstar “a body-moving, soul-searching experience” and Jordan “the role of a lifetime.” Label the film whatever you may, flawed or fractured, there is no questioning Ranbir’s performance. He slips into Jordan’s skin so effortlessly, he becomes him. And his journey from seeking heartbreak to finding out what it actually means to have your heart broken is so cathartic and revelatory, it is illuminating.

Rockstar is a lot like the Rumi quote it begins and ends with. It is beyond all ideas of wrong-doing and right-doing. It is an open field—inviting you, promising to take you on a journey that will stir something untouched thus far. Today, a decade later, I am familiar with the path and yet it manages to take me to a different place each time.