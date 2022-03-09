10 years of Kahaani: Celebrating the Sujoy Ghosh film that gave Bollywood Parambrata Chattopadhyay

It’s been 10 years since Vidya Bagchi landed at Kolkata’s Kalighat police station to search for her missing husband. In the last decade, a lot has been said and written about in the praise of this brilliant Sujoy Ghosh thriller. And rightly so. Since its release, Kahaani has carved the kind of legacy all films aspire to but few achieve.

Though Vidya Balan had started to gain ground with films like Ishqiya (2010), No One Killed Jessica (2011), and The Dirty Picture (2011), it was her pregnant protagonist act in Kahaani that cemented her position as the lone female warrior who didn’t need any hero to get the box office rolling. The spark that she ignited then has caught on like wildfire.

Today, films with strong, independent, empowered female protagonists are getting funded by big producers and loved by even bigger audiences. Women’s stories have become the new currency. Take the last two months for instance. Looop Lapeta, Gehraiyaan, A Thursday, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Human, The Fame Game—all these much-talked-about projects, backed by gigantic studios and streamers, were fronted by women.

Also Read

Other than shifting the needle for women's stories and paving way for a thriller franchise—its spiritual sequel Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh released in 2016 and Bob Biswas, a spin-off on its serial killer, released last year—Kahaani also accomplished another remarkable feat. It introduced Parambrata Chattopadhyay to Hindi movie-goers.

Mrs. Bagchi’s whodunnit would have fallen like a pack of cards in the first few minutes had she not found an aide, a confidante in Chattopadhyay’s Satyuki Sinha. He is to her what Krishna was to Arjun in Mahabharat. He’s the all-too-important saarthi, the chariot rider, the facilitator, without whom it’d have been impossible to make any progress, let alone hope to win.

Satyuki helps her with all the nuts and bolts needed to further her investigation. He’s a local cop and Vidya an outsider in a city where no one can get even her name right. Be it talking to the natives in Bengali, providing police protection, furnishing confidential government information, accessing police records, or establishing contact with informers, he assists Mrs. Bagchi with it all and more.

As a fresh recruit six months into the service whose nature of work hasn’t yet hardened him, Chattopadhyay’s Satyuki is endearing. It is his soft, cherubic, innocent presence that radiates a little light and hope in this grim revenge drama primarily shot across a Kolkata that’s dirty, dilapidated, dingy, and dangerous. Even though Kahaani was his Bollywood debut, not once does Chattopadhyay feel like the lesser actor in front of Balan. That’s because he had been acting prolifically in Bengali cinema for 10 years by the time Kahaani came his way. In fact, he’s been acting for much longer than Balan. He even co-starred with her in her debut film Bhalo Theko (2003).

Also Read | Let’s not write off Sara Ali Khan just yet

After the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, Chattopadhyay’s next notable Hindi outing was Prosit Roy’s 2018 supernatural thriller Pari. One of the most intelligent and richly contextualized Bollywood horror films of all time, it has him play Arnab, a bespectacled young man who accidentally runs his car over an old woman, killing her and making way for her daughter Rukhsana into his life.

Chattopadhyay’s Arnab is tender, restrained, and conflicted, as he constantly battles his feelings for Anushka Sharma’s Rukhsana, who he finds out is not human, not at least the way he is. The film is a thought-provoking commentary, highlighting that sometimes, humans can be the most heartless and barbaric of all demons.

Chattopadhyay next made the audiences sit up and take notice in Netflix’s 2020 film Bulbbul. Like Pari, this period thriller was also produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. Directed by Anvita Dutt, he played Dr. Sudip, the only friend and well-wisher of the regional thakur’s young wife who is harboring a violent past and many a dark secret. Chattopadhyay doesn’t have a lot of screen time in this noir mood piece but he nevertheless steals the show in every scene he’s a part of. When the film ends, all you can think about is the gross cruelty, the injustice of it all, and Chattopadhyay.

Then came Aranyak in December last year. Chattopadhyay played a cop again, but his Angad Malik in this Netflix show was nothing like Kahaani’s Satyuki Sinha. Malik is the parallel lead to Raveena Tandon’s Kasturi Dogra, his colleague representing a different set of ideologies but conflicted just the same. The two work together, sometimes in tandem, other times at odds with each other, to find a killer at large.

Chattopadhyay is slowly but surely becoming the go-to choice for Hindi projects with strong female leads, courtesy his easy charm and unassuming acting prowess. It takes some solid sense of self and confidence in your craft to feature so effortlessly alongside Bollywood stars as he has been since his Bollywood debut 10 years ago. More so when he himself is a celebrity in Bengali cinema who has acted in over 60 films and directed six.

The 41-year-old actor-director is not unaware of this niche space that he has created for himself in Bollywood. Ahead of Aranyak’s release, he told IANS last year, “I think I just come across as someone who would be a very dependable and safe company to strong-willed women, trying to cut and make something for themselves. So, I think the roles have come to me, be it Kahaani, Pari, or Aranyak.”

Content with his thriving career in Bengal, he is extremely mindful of the Hindi scripts he says yes to. “There are two reasons for me to do few films in Hindi. I have my priorities here as I juggle a lot of hats. I make films myself, I produce content for my company and I have a lot of films as an actor here. That has always made me not leave my roots and settle in Mumbai," he told PTI in 2020 ahead of Bulbbul’s release.

"Maybe I have missed out on some great opportunities but it is partly by choice and partly because of the consequences of the choice I made. The Hindi films that I have done or I will do in the future are handpicked and have come from directors who want to work with me. That’s mainly how it has panned out," he added.

Walking the talk, he reportedly turned down a role in Karan Johar’s upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt since he felt it didn’t have anything interesting to offer. Now that’s real power. When one actor from regional cinema finds footing in Bollywood, it opens the doors for several others.

Diljit Dosanjh and Dhanush are other towering examples that immediately come to mind—regional stars who have done some terrific work in Bollywood and made the world of Hindi cinema richer by their staggering talent. But Parambrata Chattopadhyay was among the first ones in the current crop of actors. And it all started with the story of a hapless pregnant woman trying to find her missing husband.