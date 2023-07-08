10 rare facts about Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer' that you didn’t know

In the film, Cillian Murphy plays the titular role, and Hollywood A-listers like Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr are also a part of the project.

Christopher Nolan’s 12th film, Oppenheimer, which tells the story of the father of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, is set to hit the theatres on July 21. The biopic is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book called American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

The story of the movie follows the incredible journey of the renowned physicist who spearheaded the operation of the Manhattan Project during World War II.

In the film, Cillian Murphy plays the titular role, and Hollywood A-listers like Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr are also a part of the project. With the launch of trailers and interviews, several details of the film have come out so far, which have intrigued the fans.