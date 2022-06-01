After mesmerising music lovers for three decades, noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath , better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday, leaving fans and followers heartbroken.

KK fell ill after performing at an event in Kolkata and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared “brought dead”.

KK rose to fame with his debut album ‘Pal’, released in 1999. He has delivered some memorable hits in the Bollywood industry, making his mark with chartbusters like ‘Tadap Tadap’ from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ from ‘Om Shanti Om’, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

While it is impossible to summarise a career as remarkable as that of KK’s, here’s a look at his top 10 songs that will forever rule our hearts.

Pyaar Ke Pal:

The song was part of KK’s debut solo studio album ‘Pal’, released in 1999 by Sony. The album also had the song ‘Yaaron’, which was used by Nagesh Kukunoor in the movie Rockford.

Aankhon Mein Teri: This song was part of the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’ released in 2007.

Tu Jo Mila: Released in 2015, ‘Tu Jo Mila’ featured in the movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, starring Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Tadap Tadap Ke: KK received rave reviews for the song ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’ from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan.

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe: Shankar Mahadevan and KK collaborated for the song ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’ in the Farhan Akhtar directed movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, released in 2001.

Alvida: This song is part of the movie ‘Life in a Metro’, released in 2007. KK collaborated with music director Pritam Chakraborty and lyricist Amitabh Varma for this song.

Zindagi Do Pal Ki: The song from the movie ‘Kites’, released in 2010, packed magic and love all in one.

Strawberry Kannae: The song was part of the Tamil movie ‘Minsara Kanavu’, released in 1997. AR Rahman composed the music for the song, while KK rendered his soulful voice. The film had Kajol, Arvind Swami and Prabhudheva in the lead roles.

Appadi Podu: ‘Appadi Podu’ from the Tamil movie ‘Ghilli’, featuring actors Vijay and Trisha, is a delight to listen to.

Uyirin Uyire: The song ‘Uyirin Uyire’ appeared in Gautham Menon's Tamil movie ‘Kaaka Kaaka’, starring Jyotika and Suriya. The song sung by KK and KS Chithra turned out to be a chartbuster.