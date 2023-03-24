homeentertainment News1 year since RRR release: Check total box office collection and international awards it has won

1 year since RRR release: Check total box office collection and international awards it has won

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 7:55:17 AM IST (Published)

SS Rajamouli-directed film RRR was released on March 24, 2022 and went on to become one of India's all-time highest-grossing movies. The action drama not only earned impressive numbers in India but also in the international market including the US, Japan and Europe.

Blockbuster movie RRR's song Naatu Naatu recently became the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. This song won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The movie directed by SS Rajamouli has become a global sensation and the Naatu Naatu fever has gripped all in India and abroad.

The movie was released in theatres on March 24, 2022, and went on to become one of India's all-time highest-grossing films. The action drama not only earned impressive numbers in India, but in the international market including the US, Japan and Europe. RRR has become the third-highest-grossing Indian movie in the world. The film's total box office collection worldwide stood at nearly Rs 1,200 crore.
Here is the list of major awards that RRR has won so far:
  95th Academy Awards- RRR's Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy awards. This song is composed by MM Keeravani.
  Golden Globe Awards 2023- RRR made history at the Golden Globe Awards this year as it bagged the Best Original song award for its hit song Naatu Nattu.
    •  
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

    28th Critics Choice Award- Rajamouli's hit movie won two prestigious awards at Critics Choice Award: Best Foreign Language film award and Best Song award for Naatu Naatu.
      •  
      View this post on Instagram
       

      A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

      Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022- RRR won the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards
        •  
        View this post on Instagram
         

        A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

        LA Film Critics Association Awards 2022- Naatu Naatu's music director MM Keerawani won the Best Music Score for his song.
          •  
          View this post on Instagram
           

          A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

          New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022- SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award for RRR.
            •  
            View this post on Instagram
             

            A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

            Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards- RRR bagged four awards at Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards: Best International Film, Best stunts, Best Action Film and Best Original Song Award for Naatu Naatu.
              •  
              View this post on Instagram
               

              A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

               
              Saturn Awards 2022- RRR won the Best International Film award.
                •  
                View this post on Instagram
                 

                A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

                Japan's rating agency Filmarks ranked RRR as the Third Best International Movie for 2022.
                  •  
                  View this post on Instagram
                   

                  A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

                   
                  (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
