#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Motilal Oswal
Home Energy
Economy

WTO panel rules in India's favour in renewable energy case against US

Updated : June 28, 2019 07:30 AM IST

The panel concluded in its ruling that "the measures" of the US "are inconsistent" with certain provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in a statement Thursday.
The ruling stated that ten measures implemented by the US pertaining to the renewable energy sector are inconsistent with its obligations under GATT 1994.
The ruling of dispute panel can be challenged in WTO's appellate body which is part of the dispute settlement mechanism of the Geneva-based multilateral body.
WTO panel rules in India's favour in renewable energy case against US
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government cuts interest rate on small savings schemes by 0.1%, effective July 1, for July-September quarter

Government cuts interest rate on small savings schemes by 0.1%, effective July 1, for July-September quarter

FY19 CAD inches up to 2.1%; but more than halves in Q4

FY19 CAD inches up to 2.1%; but more than halves in Q4

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV