Economy
WTO panel rules in India's favour in renewable energy case against US
Updated : June 28, 2019 07:30 AM IST
The panel concluded in its ruling that "the measures" of the US "are inconsistent" with certain provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in a statement Thursday.
The ruling stated that ten measures implemented by the US pertaining to the renewable energy sector are inconsistent with its obligations under GATT 1994.
The ruling of dispute panel can be challenged in WTO's appellate body which is part of the dispute settlement mechanism of the Geneva-based multilateral body.
