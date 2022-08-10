World Biofuel Day: Date, history and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The ministry of petroleum and natural gas of India has been celebrating World Biofuel Day since 2015.

World Biofuel Day is celebrated on August 10 to raise awareness about the unconventional sources of fuels that could work as a substitute for conventional fossil fuels. The day is also observed to highlight the various efforts of the government in the biofuel sector.

Biofuels are renewable sources of energy that are derived from biological materials such as agricultural wastes, crops, trees or grass. They emit low carbon monoxide and toxic emissions compared with conventional fossil fuels. Biofuels can have a lasting effect on the environment and decrease the import dependency on crude oil

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been celebrating World Biofuel Day since 2015. Here’s a look at the history and significance of the day.

History

World Biofuel Day is celebrated on August 10 in memory of Sir Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the diesel engine. On August 9, 1893, Sir Rudolf Diesel for the first time operated a mechanical engine with peanut oil. His experiment could foresee the use of vegetable oil as a practical source of energy in the coming century. World Biofuel Day is celebrated to commemorate this experiment.

Significance

Biofuels not only help in ensuring a cleaner environment but also generate additional income and employment in rural areas. Realising its importance, the Union government and private organisations undertake programmes to raise awareness about the significance of non-fossil fuels. One such initiative conducted by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India in association with the health ministry in 2019 was called ‘Repurpose of Used Cooking Oil’. The initiative collected used oil from hotels and restaurants and sent it to the biodiesel plants for blending.

2022 celebrations

On August 10 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate the 2nd generation (2G), Ethanol Plant, in Panipat, Haryana, to the country.